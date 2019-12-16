Thermosiphon - the next big thing in cooling?

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Overclocking & Cooling' started by cyclone3d, Dec 16, 2019 at 9:50 PM.
It is interesting but it is massive. I like LTT but he didnt use basic apple to apple protocol like using the same fans on all the coolers. Results were not that earth shattering. Also, hen he said it was not as bulky or somehow more elegant than the 360 AIO, Im not sure i agree with that.
Final version is going to have another condenser tube, more fins, and be much thinner.
Follow the link to the product page and take a look at the final specs and the company itself.
This was pitched to us quite a while ago, never saw a reason to get overly excited.
Was it by the same company? It looks like this company already has other thermosiphon products deployed in different areas and has decided to make products that computer enthusiasts can use.
*slaps the side of a delta fan* This baby can move a lot of air. What's that you can't hear what I'm saying? That's ok, where we're going you don't need hearing.
I hope they succeed and make a good product. More cooling solutions are a good thing...
The specs for the updated/final version of the cooler state 1600/2200 rpm fans.
With my current Noctua NH-D14 that I mounted high cfm Rosewill dual ball-bearing fans on, I have the motherboard control the fan speeds. When gaming I have headphones on and can't hear the fans anyway. When not gaming and not wearing my headphones the fans are silent.
So I have no worries about the loudness of the fans.
And yeah, I did pre-order one.
Only thing I am going to have trouble with which will require some ducting with my current setup is that ,with my current case, the CPU is at the bottom of the case instead of the top. I will have to make ducting to have the hot air from the CPU cooler exhaust out the side of the case or else it will roast the back side of my video card.
I may end up transferring everything over to the full tower Lian-Li (Rocket Fish branded) case I have that is just begging to be used. But I like my current (from 2005) Lian-Li case so who knows.
You think delta fans are loud? Did you ever have one of those Slot-A Alpha P7125 coolers and upgrade to the higher end dual San-Ace 60mm fans. Those were ear-piercing loud and 11,000 rpm.
Compatible Voltage: 12 Volts DC
Amperage Draw: 0.67A
Input Power: 8.04 Watts
Speed: 11,000 RPM @ 12V DC
Max. Air Flow: 49.4 CFM
Noise: 53.0dB, Max. Static Pressure: 1.20” H₂O
Materials: Housing and Impeller ~ Plastics (Flammability: UL94V-0)
Bearing Type: Ball Bearing
I went ahead and preordered one since I could always use more coolers and it's not much more than D15 and less than a CLC so getting one to play around with is not that much of an investment over what I'd normally pay anyway.
It's ok to have a cooling fetish. I know I do. . I'm probably going to snag one of these to compare against my AIO for cooling just for the heck of it.
Anyone who's worked in a data centre knows how loud delta fans can get.