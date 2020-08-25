Thermaltake Xaser VI - Anybody know how to get Replacement Parts?

Hi fellow PC people! I have had my Thermaltake Xaser VI VG4000BNSB Black Aluminum ATX Full Tower Computer Case since 2010, and it's been a solid case since then. Up until this weekend. When I was replacing the front panel after I had some issues with the power switch (my dad ended up figuring out the metal piece inside the switch was oxidized or something - once he fixed that, viola! switch now works again).While I was putting the case back together and putting the door in the front panel, one of the plastic pegs that hold the front door to the case broke. Not being as observant as I should have been, I noticed after the fact that the pegs slide up and down, so there was no need to try to put the front door on the way I was doing so.Does anybody know of a website I can get 2 of the sliding pegs for the front door? I tried gluing the peg back together, but it sadly did not hold for long. I checked Thermaltake's website and even emailed their support team, but haven't gotten any replies yet.Also while working on the front panel, I was thinking of switching the blue LED's in it to Red, since I prefer that over blue - but unfortunately the plastic pieces sitting in the front panel are not clear, they are a shade of semi-clear blue. Anybody know of a site that sells clear versions of these? I'm thinking maybe somebody else had the same idea, and 3d printed the parts out maybe at some point. If not, no biggy - the door pegs are more important at this point to me.If you need a picture of what the plastic peg inserts for the door look like, just let me know and I'll attach one!Thanks in advance!