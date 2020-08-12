Thermaltake Wants to Jazz up the Way You Apply Thermal Compound

Courtesy of KarateBob

"The rationale behind Thermaltake's idea is that the CPU cooler exerts uniform pressure over the honeycomb droplets so they spread and cover the entire IHS on the processor. Think of it as a simpler version of the credit card method. The only caveat we see with Thermaltake's approach is that you waste a good amount of thermal compound in the application process.

Thermaltake sells the TG-30 and TG-50 in 4g syringes. In addition to the stencil and spatula, the brand also includes two alcohol rubs to remove existing thermal compound from your processor or for cleaning the stencil after use.

The TG-30 boasts a thermal conductivity of 4.5 W/m-k, while the TG-50 delivers up to 8 W/m-k. Thermaltake sells the TG-30 and TG-50 for $8.99 and $11.99, respectively."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/thermaltake-wants-to-jazz-up-the-way-you-apply-thermal-compound
 
I don't care about the temp difference between application methods. If I wanted 100% coverage, I'd credit card it. But I'm fine with the pea in the middle for years now. If I'm 2 or 3 degrees warmer for it, I've never minded.
 
