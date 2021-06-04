Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1200W Power Supply

Does anybody own this power supply or its other lower watt variants? I've been using Thermaltake power supplies for years now and never had any issues with their PSU but this particular model I'm having a slight issue with it, nothing major but I find it quite bothersome how the fan would randomly start spinning at full speed and the noise is as loud as a hairdryer which is annoying. Does anybody else have this issue?



I'm using an AMD 5900X along with a 6900 XT by the way.