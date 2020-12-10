Thermaltake Micro Chassis Now Comes in Pink

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,040
"To continue achieving the corporate mission of delivering the perfect user experience, Thermaltake developed "TT Premium" with the essence of combining supreme quality products with a new logo design. TT Premium is far more than just a guarantee of quality. Behind the name, it represents the passion in DIY, Modding, and Thermaltake's desire to be the most innovative brand in the PC hardware market. To satisfy the high-end PC users' demand, TT Premium follows its core values of Excellent Quality, Unique Design, Diverse Combinations, and Boundless Creativity to provide a high-performance PC product for every enthusiast."
https://www.techpowerup.com/275785/thermaltake-ah-t200-micro-chassis-now-comes-in-pink