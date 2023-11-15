Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE $35.90

maro
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Phantom-TL-C12B-Technilogy-Bearing/dp/B0BNDTJVPL/ref=sr_1_4?crid=VUZURKLL2XIX&keywords=phantom+spirit+120&qid=1700078857&sprefix=phantom+spirit+120,aps,104&sr=8-4
I saw this mentioned on SD, thought I'd pass along. Same price for RGB fans as well.
It's basically the Peerless Assassin we all know and love, but with an extra heatpipe.
I've been happy with my PA but this tempting. Have any of you swapped your PA for one of these yet?
