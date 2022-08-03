Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE $37.42 after 25% off coupon

maro

maro

Gawd
Joined
Aug 27, 2006
Messages
740
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright...9563&sprefix=peerless+assassin,aps,105&sr=8-3

I've been hearing good things about this massive cooler lately, and while I'm happy with my NH-U14 I've been wanting to play around with one and regretted missing the prime day deal.

It looks like it's sold from the Thermalright Amazon storefront and shipped by Amazon. I don't know how long the coupon is good for but $37.42 plus tax seemed like a good deal.
 
