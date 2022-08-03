Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE $35.90

maro
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-SE-Aluminium-Technology/dp/B09LGY38L4/ref=sr_1_3?crid=1S8IZQNK73VFJ&keywords=peerless+assassin+120+se&qid=1659499563&sprefix=peerless+assassin,aps,105&sr=8-3

I've been hearing good things about this massive cooler lately, and while I'm happy with my NH-U14 I've been wanting to play around with one and regretted missing the prime day deal.

It looks like it's sold from the Thermalright Amazon storefront and shipped by Amazon. I don't know how long the coupon is good for but $37.42 plus tax seemed like a good deal.

Still on sale, now $2 less and no coupon.

Also Peerless Assassin 120 (non-SE) $38.20 after coupon.
 
maro said:
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-SE-Aluminium-Technology/dp/B09LGY38L4/ref=sr_1_3?crid=1S8IZQNK73VFJ&keywords=peerless+assassin+120+se&qid=1659499563&sprefix=peerless+assassin,aps,105&sr=8-3

I've been hearing good things about this massive cooler lately, and while I'm happy with my NH-U14 I've been wanting to play around with one and regretted missing the prime day deal.

It looks like it's sold from the Thermalright Amazon storefront and shipped by Amazon. I don't know how long the coupon is good for but $37.42 plus tax seemed like a good deal.
I recently grabbed this as an upgrade from my CM-212 and it has been very good. I just happened across a review on Hardware Canucks, a fellow Canadian YT channel, and was shocked at the performance for the price so I grabbed it for $55 CAD and consider it a steal. Your pointed out Amazon deal is so cheap it makes me wonder why Thermalright is being so competitive? Is it to gain mind share as Noctua is so strong?
 
Thanks OP! Was looking for a solid air cooler for my 5900x.
 
Nice. May have to grab one to have. I don't see how they can keep selling it for ~$40...that is less than a 212 for waaay better performance.
 
funkydmunky said:
I recently grabbed this as an upgrade from my CM-212 and it has been very good. I just happened across a review on Hardware Canucks, a fellow Canadian YT channel, and was shocked at the performance for the price so I grabbed it for $55 CAD and consider it a steal. Your pointed out Amazon deal is so cheap it makes me wonder why Thermalright is being so competitive? Is it to gain mind share as Noctua is so strong?
Im not sure why but they do this every year or so with some of their best coolers. Its as if they have a glut of stock and need to off load it. They've released a bunch of new coolers recently so that's my theory at least. When the le grand macho rts were going for $40-$50 it lasted for about a year for what its worth.
 
hititnquitit said:
Im not sure why but they do this every year or so with some of their best coolers. Its as if they have a glut of stock and need to off load it. They've released a bunch of new coolers recently so that's my theory at least. When the le grand macho rts were going for $40-$50 it lasted for about a year for what its worth.
Even list price is very aggressive considering where it stacks up.
 
funkydmunky said:
I recently grabbed this as an upgrade from my CM-212 and it has been very good. I just happened across a review on Hardware Canucks, a fellow Canadian YT channel, and was shocked at the performance for the price so I grabbed it for $55 CAD and consider it a steal. Your pointed out Amazon deal is so cheap it makes me wonder why Thermalright is being so competitive? Is it to gain mind share as Noctua is so strong?
Thermalright used to be the number one, decades ago. Could be.
 
I'm just curious - why would this cooler (or any similar one) have any less performance than the infamous Noctua DH15? Fan speed?
This has 10 pipes, Noctua has 12, this is dual fans, so does Noctuas. Does the 2 extra pipes really make THAT much of a difference? As far as size goes - I was under the impression that the majority of heat stays at the bottom portion of the heatsink.
 
Eshelmen said:
I'm just curious - why would this cooler (or any similar one) have any less performance than the infamous Noctua DH15? Fan speed?
This has 10 pipes, Noctua has 12, this is dual fans, so does Noctuas. Does the 2 extra pipes really make THAT much of a difference? As far as size goes - I was under the impression that the majority of heat stays at the bottom portion of the heatsink.
follow my link above to see it out perform the d15...
well, a screen shot anyways.
 
Eshelmen said:
I'm just curious - why would this cooler (or any similar one) have any less performance than the infamous Noctua DH15? Fan speed?
This has 10 pipes, Noctua has 12, this is dual fans, so does Noctuas. Does the 2 extra pipes really make THAT much of a difference? As far as size goes - I was under the impression that the majority of heat stays at the bottom portion of the heatsink.
D15 has a lot more surface area which helps dissipation a lot, a better comparison would be the frost commander 140. The peerless is fine but not in the same category as the D15, it's more like the scythe fuma. I have one of these and it's hard to beat for 40 dollars.
 
There are other Thermalright PA's on sale too, so it may be worth a look - the non-SE has a $3 off coupon and the other all do also. IMO the PASE is the better deal because of the -25% coupon

My U14 has been fine with my 3800x. I could have gone with a D15 but damn that thing is huge - I'm ok with that, I have the room for it but the price is also huge. This lets me experience the beneifts of surface area for cooling while still being inexpensive.
 
so we(work) have a couple systems i built that im waiting on aios for, as the D15s dont fit on the mobo, i got impatient and put my pa120 on one today. 12900kf/strix z690-f gaming wifi/fury 32GB DDR5-5200/tuf 3070ti/meshify c lite, looping c23 at stock/default bios settings and 2 cores hit 84c, others were 80 or less. not too shabby! full blast fans are also very very quiet, the guys in the office were blown away. ba dum ching :)
 
Mine's here and installed. So far I'm satisfied. Slightly better than my single fan U14S (maybe couple degrees C after some quick initial tests). As mentioned it really isn't in the same class as the bigger D15 though so far it performs very well. It's not as massive as I imagined.
 
Vengance_01 said:
How does this compare to the scythe Mugen with noctua redux fans?
The Mugen is a solid cooler (one of my favorites). The nf-p12s... Ehhhh, they push a bit more air but I don't care for them tbh. All of mine are loud af unless I run them below 900rpm. I generally run them around 600rpm or I can hear them. Im using them as intakes not hs fans tho.

I haven't used the pa120/se yet, so I can only suggest comparing specs.

http://thermalright.com/product/peerless-assassin-120-se/
 
