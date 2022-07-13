Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 only $37 after coupon

pendragon1
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2000
- Messages
- 41,206
steal of a deal for a hsf that beats the D15
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-Assassin-Aluminium-Technology/dp/B08S77DVDS/ref=sr_1_8?crid=18C8E3W86NU6Z&keywords=pa120&qid=1657743332&sprefix=pa120,aps,98&sr=8-8&th=1
https://www.amazon.ca/Thermalright-Peerless-Assassin-Aluminium-Technology/dp/B08S77DVDS/ref=sr_1_8?crid=18C8E3W86NU6Z&keywords=pa120&qid=1657743332&sprefix=pa120,aps,98&sr=8-8&th=1 CAN deals are dead.
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-Assassin-Aluminium-Technology/dp/B08S77DVDS/ref=sr_1_8?crid=18C8E3W86NU6Z&keywords=pa120&qid=1657743332&sprefix=pa120,aps,98&sr=8-8&th=1
Last edited: