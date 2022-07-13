Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 only $37 after coupon

pendragon1

pendragon1

steal of a deal for a hsf that beats the D15
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-Assassin-Aluminium-Technology/dp/B08S77DVDS/ref=sr_1_8?crid=18C8E3W86NU6Z&keywords=pa120&qid=1657743332&sprefix=pa120,aps,98&sr=8-8&th=1
https://www.amazon.ca/Thermalright-Peerless-Assassin-Aluminium-Technology/dp/B08S77DVDS/ref=sr_1_8?crid=18C8E3W86NU6Z&keywords=pa120&qid=1657743332&sprefix=pa120,aps,98&sr=8-8&th=1 CAN deals are dead.
1657743696020.png

1657743881245.png
 
applegrcoug

I have three...love them.

I think the grey looks slick too.

To put in perspective, it is on par price wise with the 212 evo. No brainer.
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

I've always loved Thermalright and the Price/performance ratio of this thing is far better than my Le Grande Macho RT that I have cooling my 3900X.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

What's the difference between the regular edition and the SE version? I'm sure I could Google it but maybe somebody has a quick answer.
 
J

jlbenedict

This sure is a nice looking cooler. If I didn't have one that is doing its job, this would get purchased ASAP
 
GoldenTiger

crazycrave said:
I didn't get that one, but the PA 120 SE for $35.90, sister hooked me up with prime and will be here tomorrow. I was debating going to Best Buy and getting the Corsair H60 AIO for my hot 5600x with stock cooler, but this thing wiped the floor with the H60 AIO in that review!
I bought one of those now to replace my h60 :p. I'm running a 3900x.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

should work great for both of yours. not sure if you saw my post in the other thread but it kept a 12900kf under 85c in 22c ambient for a c23 loop.
 
