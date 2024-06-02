Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 good for non-OC i7-12700K? How about i9-12900K?

Currently running i5-12600K with the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120. Have an opportunity to upgrade to i7-12700K for cheap (I wouldn't do it otherwise, since performance improvement isn't large). No interest in overclocking. Wondering if I can use the same cooler?
Update: Have an opportunity to get i9-12900K for $40 more than the 12700K. Worth the price difference? I won't be overclocking. Also, will the Peerless Assassin 120 provide enough cooling (without sounding like an airplane at takeoff) for 12900?
