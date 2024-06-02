Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 good for non-OC i7-12700K? How about i9-12900K?

S

ss88

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 1, 2019
Messages
106
Currently running i5-12600K with the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120. Have an opportunity to upgrade to i7-12700K for cheap (I wouldn't do it otherwise, since performance improvement isn't large). No interest in overclocking. Wondering if I can use the same cooler?

Update: Have an opportunity to get i9-12900K for $40 more than the 12700K. Worth the price difference? I won't be overclocking. Also, will the Peerless Assassin 120 provide enough cooling (without sounding like an airplane at takeoff) for 12900?
 
Last edited:
Update: Have an opportunity to get i9-12900K for $40 more than the 12700K. Worth the price difference? I won't be overclocking. Also, will the Peerless Assassin 120 provide enough cooling (without sounding like an airplane at takeoff) for 12900?

To summarize, currently have 12600K. For $30 more, I can upgrade to 12700K, or for $70 ($40 over the 12700K), I can upgrade to 12900K. No interest in overclocking. Just want out of the box performance. WWYD in this scenario?
 
ss88 said:
Wow, I'm surprised a $35 air cooler can keep a 12900 at reasonable temp. And this without fans running at max RPM and creating a lot of noise?
Click to expand...
no, theyll probably be at max, depending on whats happening and/or how you config your fan profile. BUT they are not jet-like, the noise it totally bearable, theyre quieter than any of the current consoles....
 
  • Like
Reactions: ss88
like this
ss88 said:
Wow, I'm surprised a $35 air cooler can keep a 12900 at reasonable temp. And this without fans running at max RPM and creating a lot of noise?
Click to expand...
It does though.

Gone are the days of needing a $100 noctua. I own multiple brands but the thermalright hold their own against the more expensive brands. Quality is better arguable on the noctua stuff but it’s not really noticeable and generally cosmetic. Thermalright has gotten their game together lately. The bases are amazing considering the price.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ss88
like this
pendragon1 said:
no, theyll probably be at max, depending on whats happening and/or how you config your fan profile. BUT they are not jet-like, the noise it totally bearable, theyre quieter than any of the current consoles....
Click to expand...

Dreamerbydesign said:
It does though.

Gone are the days of needing a $100 noctua. I own multiple brands but the thermalright hold their own against the more expensive brands. Quality is better arguable on the noctua stuff but it’s not really noticeable and generally cosmetic. Thermalright has gotten their game together lately. The bases are amazing considering the price.
Click to expand...
Yeah, pretty incredible for a $35 cooler.

I guess I'll go with the 12900K. The extra $40 over the 12700K is small enough that I'd rather pay it and ride it longer than I'd ride the 12700K before the next upgrade. My biggest concern was about heat and noise with trying to cool the 12900K, but sounds like the ThermalRight PA 120 is up to the task.
 
I ran the PA 120mm on a 12900KS I use for testing GPU's. No issues. If I purposefully pushed the CPU hard then it can overwhelm the cooler over time, but for normal use, it's perfectly fine and not loud, even on an open test bench.

If you are concerned, they make great 140mm coolers, too, ~$40. And they have 360mm aio's at ~$60. Value for money is hard to beat with their products.

1717431076557.png
 
ss88 said:
Yeah, pretty incredible for a $35 cooler.

I guess I'll go with the 12900K. The extra $40 over the 12700K is small enough that I'd rather pay it and ride it longer than I'd ride the 12700K before the next upgrade. My biggest concern was about heat and noise with trying to cool the 12900K, but sounds like the ThermalRight PA 120 is up to the task.
Click to expand...
When it comes to gaming I seem to recall the difference between the 12700k and 12900k was a few percent or less in most games. The 12700k does run cooler. If I were only gaming primarily I’d go with the 12700k and spend the difference on improving something else.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ss88
like this
wareyore said:
I ran the PA 120mm on a 12900KS I use for testing GPU's. No issues. If I purposefully pushed the CPU hard then it can overwhelm the cooler over time, but for normal use, it's perfectly fine and not loud, even on an open test bench.

If you are concerned, they make great 140mm coolers, too, ~$40. And they have 360mm aio's at ~$60. Value for money is hard to beat with their products.

View attachment 657598
Click to expand...
Actually only the middle fan is 140, the front fan is 120mm. Just wanted to point that out.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ss88
like this
The heatsink/fin stack is larger on the 140 versions, too. Pretty much equivalent in normal performance (desktop/gaming). Given price parity, I tend to opt for the larger of the two since when I run the CPU's I use these on they will run for days or weeks at near full loads.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ss88
like this
wareyore said:
The heatsink/fin stack is larger on the 140 versions, too. Pretty much equivalent in normal performance (desktop/gaming). Given price parity, I tend to opt for the larger of the two since when I run the CPU's I use these on they will run for days or weeks at near full loads.
Click to expand...
After some more reading it seems the fc140 with the 5 * 8 mm pipes performed on par or worse than the phantom spirit 120, which has 7 * 6 mm pipes and uses dual 120mm fans. It’s a bit more compact and has better performance to boot. If prices were equal I’d take the phantom spirit 120. Both are great tho, and I’d just get whatever was cheaper of them.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
  • Like
Reactions: ss88
like this
It depends a lot on what you do with you cpu and if you mind some throttling, 100% full thread load can go over 250watt (and peak over 270) stock and will throttle with a good 360mm AIO.

For gaming, it will be way easier to cool
 
  • Like
Reactions: ss88
like this
ss88 said:
I remember when AlderLake first came out, there was a lot of discussion about the LGA1700 retainer bending the CPU's IHS. On my MSI Z690-A Pro board, I didn't bother with one of the aftermarket anti-bending brackets when running i5-12400 or i5-12600K.

But now that I'm going to i9-12900K, is it worth getting one of these brackets? wareyore do you use this with your 12900?
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Anti-Bending-Retrofit-Generation-Black/dp/B0B811J7D9/
Click to expand...
As cheap as the plates are now it’s worth just getting one. I think I just paid less than $8 for a Thermalright branded one from Amazon, their most current revision.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top