Thermalright HR-02 Macho Rev.A good for Ryzen 3900x? (convex base, die size)

I'm currently deciding if I should buy a new cooler for my 3900x rig i'm about to assemble.
Stock cooler seems pretty fine with just 1% performance gap even compared with more expensive cooling solutions.
https://www.techspot.com/review/1875-ryzen-3900x-wraith-prism-rgb-vs-liquid-cooler/
On the other hand room temperature can reach even 35/38°c during summer and my rig will be used for long rendering session(even 8/10 hours) therefore i'm not really sure.
I'd really like to use my old CPU cooler from my previous rig. A Thermalright HR-02 Macho Rev.A bought in 2013 ( http://www.thermalright.com/product/macho-rev-abw/ ) but im concerned it wont perform well due to 3900x IHS and different die size compared to older chips. Macho Rev.A also has a convex base and i'm not sure if this could be a thing.
As I want to restrain my budget on this one I'd prefer to keep one of those 2 but I'll buy one if needed.
Case: Fractal Design Define R4 with 2 fan(1 intake, 1 outake)
Stock cooler seems pretty fine with just 1% performance gap even compared with more expensive cooling solutions.
https://www.techspot.com/review/1875-ryzen-3900x-wraith-prism-rgb-vs-liquid-cooler/
On the other hand room temperature can reach even 35/38°c during summer and my rig will be used for long rendering session(even 8/10 hours) therefore i'm not really sure.
I'd really like to use my old CPU cooler from my previous rig. A Thermalright HR-02 Macho Rev.A bought in 2013 ( http://www.thermalright.com/product/macho-rev-abw/ ) but im concerned it wont perform well due to 3900x IHS and different die size compared to older chips. Macho Rev.A also has a convex base and i'm not sure if this could be a thing.
As I want to restrain my budget on this one I'd prefer to keep one of those 2 but I'll buy one if needed.
Case: Fractal Design Define R4 with 2 fan(1 intake, 1 outake)