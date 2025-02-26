Thermal Grizzly Offering Pre-Delidded 9800X3D CPU's

This morning in my recommended youtube videos was one for a new Thermal Grizzly product: Pre-Delidded 9800X3D CPU available for only a modest markup over retail.The TLDR (or TLDW) from the video is as follows:1) TG is buying the chips retail2) TG is using a modified delidding process that is based on using their existing delidding tool, but bakes the chips a couple of times to speed the process3) Chips are cleaned of solder4) CPUs plainly have clear coating on electrically sensitive parts (but not using red colored TG Shield on the chips shown in the video)5) CPUs are tested for functionality under a direct die block, but are not being separately binned (I would not be surprised if a few obvious golden sample from basic thermal testing are withheld for personal use)6) Part of the testing process uses liquid metal, which TG is not bothering to re-polish off after cleaning.7) Screenshots are taken of testing and thermal performance which are included on a memory stick and results card provided with the shipped CPU8) Product also includes the original heat spreader, box, and possibly some other packaging9) It will come with a 2-year warranty from TG that is stated to cover overclocking, but not mechanical damage from misuse10) Screenshots and validation info on the USB stick will be used when processing warranty claims... so keep the stick and those files11) Stated reason for price is based on TG's cost of buying CPU's retail, plus expected cost to offer this warranty, plus cost of labor / materials12) As of this morning when I added one to cart, and subtracting VAT along with in-Germany domestic shipping, the markup over a retail $479.99 9800X3D was about $95. (considering the cost of buying a delidding tool and the personal risk of botching the delid and/or sealing the sensitive parts, this seems like a very reasonable markup... and you get a warranty on top of that)13) No present intention to do this for any Intel CPUsSeparately, I would expect this to also be done for 9950X3D chips.Additionally, I bought a delid tool from Performance PCs during the 2024 Black Friday sale just in case I wanted to try and risk a delid attempt and now I'm kind of regretting that.