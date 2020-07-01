Thermal grease dripped on motherboard after few days of installing cpu cooler

Hi,
I've recently installed a Core Frozr S on my Z270 sli Plus motherboard to cool an i7-7700k after 5 days I've noticed that the thermal paste is dripped from the cpu on the motherboard for about 10 cm down the cpu. Could that damage my motherboard since it's dripping for few days and what's the solution pleaase !!!
 
You should remove all power from mobo and remove the heat sink clean up the TIM mess using Isopropyl Alcohol, Q-Tips and Paper towel. Obviously you used way too much paste the 1st time. Use just a pea sized dot in the middle of the CPU IHS when remounting.
 
Thank you I'm worried if it has a negative consequences on my motherboard in the future
 
Typically most compounds are non-conductive so unlikely it will harm anything. Conductonaut or Cool Labs liquid Ultra (+ others) however are conductive and you should be VERY cautious when using these.
 
