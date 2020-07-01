Thermal grease dripped on motherboard after few days of installing cpu cooler

Hi,
I've recently installed a Core Frozr S on my Z270 sli Plus motherboard to cool an i7-7700k after 5 days I've noticed that the thermal paste is dripped from the cpu on the motherboard for about 10 cm down the cpu. Could that damage my motherboard since it's dripping for few days and what's the solution pleaase !!!
