There's huge potential for this 'unbrickable' open source BIOS now it's running on modern Intel PCs
A motherboard's BIOS is often seen as sacrosanct in how it offers low-level control over a gaming PC. However, turns out that's actually not true, and your motherboard's BIOS is just as open to fiddling with as any other PC part. If you're brave enough.
