There’s a new Thunderbolt bug, check if your computer is affected

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
2,353
"Thunderbolt ports are present in machines with Windows, Linux, and macOS. So, that covers a lot of computers. Ruytenberg said all Thunderbolt versions and systems shipped between 2011 to 2020 are affected and no software patch can fix these vulnerabilities. So, Intel would need to redesign silicon in order to fix these flaws."


https://thenextweb.com/security/202...rbolt-bug-check-if-your-computer-is-affected/
 
Last edited:
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,951
An article with no evidence and more than half of the article pushes their program. Neat.
 
