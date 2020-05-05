There’s a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons item duping glitch

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,859
Poor Animal Crossing
"It’s a little confusing to explain, so you’ll want to watch the video (embedded above) to see it in action. Use the placement mode once again to store the items, and then they’ll be yours to keep. We’ve been able to confirm that it does, indeed, work in creating item dupes.
Here’s the thing: This isn’t Animal Crossing working as intended, and some would consider it cheating. Nintendo will likely patch this out, and there’s no word on whether folks who use the exploit will be punished. But like we said before, if you’re hurting for bells or just want a ton of katanas, the option is there, at your own risk."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/5/4/21247267/animal-crossing-new-horizons-item-cloning-glitch-exploit
