There's a million BIOS options to download for the GA-A320M-S2H. Please help me with which I need.

I just need to know which of these I need to install. Some say, before you install this, install the other one, and so on and so on. But I have been trying to figure out which of these to install and in what order but it's just confusing me so hoping someone can enlighten me.Do I have to download every single one of these or just once install the latest version? Judging by the warning message I am not suppoed to?"Before update BIOS to F40 or later version, make sure you have prior updated to F32."But then do I update to F32 and install every single BIOS update after that? Or just install F32, then F40, and then the latest F53 one?