There's a million BIOS options to download for the GA-A320M-S2H. Please help me with which I need.

I just need to know which of these I need to install. Some say, before you install this, install the other one, and so on and so on. But I have been trying to figure out which of these to install and in what order but it's just confusing me so hoping someone can enlighten me.

https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-A320M-S2H-rev-1x/support#support-dl-driver

Do I have to download every single one of these or just once install the latest version? Judging by the warning message I am not suppoed to?

"Before update BIOS to F40 or later version, make sure you have prior updated to F32."

But then do I update to F32 and install every single BIOS update after that? Or just install F32, then F40, and then the latest F53 one?
 
I would update to F32, then you can flash whatever you want after that is how I read it. There must be something in the F32 version that the newer ones need. Looks like it changes out what CPUs are available to the Bios due to the limited size.
 
What BIOS version are you on now?
What CPU are you running?
What problem do you think updating your BIOS will solve?

Assuming you are on a version prior to F32 AND support for your CPU isn’t removed in one of the later versions, you need to update to F32 first. Then update to the latest versions (F53)
 
