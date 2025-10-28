‘There isn’t really another choice:’ Signal chief explains why the encrypted messenger relies on AWS

erek
“Whittaker notes that AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google’s cloud services are the only viable options that Signal can use to provide reliable service on a global scale without spending billions of dollars to build its own. “Running a low-latency platform for instant comms capable of carrying millions of concurrent audio/video calls requires a pre-built, planet-spanning network of compute, storage and edge presence that requires constant maintenance, significant electricity and persistent attention and monitoring,” Whittaker says.
She adds that Signal only “partly” runs on AWS and uses encryption to ensure Signal and AWS can’t see your conversations. Signal was far from the only company affected by the AWS outage, as it also brought downStarbucks, the Epic Games Store, Ring doorbells, Snapchat, Alexa devices, and even smart beds.”
Source: https://www.theverge.com/news/807147/signal-aws-outage-meredith-whittaker
