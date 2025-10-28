  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
‘There isn’t really another choice:’ Signal chief explains why the encrypted messenger relies on AWS

“Whittaker notes that AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google’s cloud services are the only viable options that Signal can use to provide reliable service on a global scale without spending billions of dollars to build its own. “Running a low-latency platform for instant comms capable of carrying millions of concurrent audio/video calls requires a pre-built, planet-spanning network of compute, storage and edge presence that requires constant maintenance, significant electricity and persistent attention and monitoring,” Whittaker says.
She adds that Signal only “partly” runs on AWS and uses encryption to ensure Signal and AWS can’t see your conversations. Signal was far from the only company affected by the AWS outage, as it also brought downStarbucks, the Epic Games Store, Ring doorbells, Snapchat, Alexa devices, and even smart beds.”

Source: https://www.theverge.com/news/807147/signal-aws-outage-meredith-whittaker
 

“Amazon’s Outage Root Cause, $581M Loss Potential And ‘Apology:’ 5 AWS Outage Takeaways​

BY MARK HARANAS
OCTOBER 27, 2025, 11:00 AM EDT

From the root cause of Amazon’s outage to its potential $581 million cost, CRN breaks down the five important results and findings from AWS’ new post-mortem report. ‘We will do everything we can to learn from this event and use it to improve our availability even further,’ AWS says.”
https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/2025...-potential-and-apology-5-aws-outage-takeaways
 
Seems like there might be an opportunity for a distributed system that does not rely on any fixed server infrastructure at all. Something like this "block chain" I keep hearing about? :D

Who cares about performance. Messages don't need to be instantaneous.
 
I admit to not knowing the details here, but doesn't Telegram offer end-to-end encryption without billions of compute?
 
longblock454 said:
I admit to not knowing the details here, but doesn't Telegram offer end-to-end encryption without billions of compute?
Click to expand...
the use AWS, Azure and google has well, just not for core operations (they can still run from their own supercomputers they made) and being a private company it is not clear how much they spend but probably not far from that billion a year depending how you amortize the datacenter they have built.

Signal a small nonprofit in the software stack, does not has the cash flow / fund to leverage themselve to spend that giant money on world infrastructure like that. Telegram has 10 time the users base to make it more worth it.
 
