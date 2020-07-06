There is something weird going on with my fans.

I built this system (https://pcpartpicker.com/user/danxor10/saved/vX6tJx) in December 2018. It worked great for a long time, but about a year ago started exhibiting some weird behavior with the fans.
Since the beginning, my GPU fans almost never turned on when playing most games. When they did spin, they pulsed for a second or two then stopped, then pulsed again. This was the first strange behavior I noticed. About a year ago I started to notice when playing Dead by Daylight some of my fans would go berserk for 5-10 seconds at a time spinning at max RPM it seemed like. I chalked it up the DbD being the buggy mess that it is. Around this time too I got a bios CPU fan error and had to go into the bios and change something to ignore in order to boot. Very disappointing from such an expensive mobo.
I stopped playing DbD for a while, but have started again and still notice the same weird behavior. Also, when I play Valorant the fans are on almost the entire game at an audible level, and sometimes do the same high RPM jet engine behavior as DbD. And now games like TFT and sometimes even desktop idling can make my GPU fans pulse.
I should add that the GPU fans almost never spin at audible RPM. It seems as though my PSU fans are the most erractic and audible, and my front case fans a runner up. My CPU fans seem to always a constant silent.
I don't know where to begin with this sort of problem, I've never been good at managing cooling, and I thought this system had plenty. How do I begin diagnosing the problem and resolving my fan curves? My current hypothesis is that my PSU fans have failed, that seems to be where most of the heat is coming from and I'm feeling no exhaust in the back.
Since the beginning, my GPU fans almost never turned on when playing most games. When they did spin, they pulsed for a second or two then stopped, then pulsed again. This was the first strange behavior I noticed. About a year ago I started to notice when playing Dead by Daylight some of my fans would go berserk for 5-10 seconds at a time spinning at max RPM it seemed like. I chalked it up the DbD being the buggy mess that it is. Around this time too I got a bios CPU fan error and had to go into the bios and change something to ignore in order to boot. Very disappointing from such an expensive mobo.
I stopped playing DbD for a while, but have started again and still notice the same weird behavior. Also, when I play Valorant the fans are on almost the entire game at an audible level, and sometimes do the same high RPM jet engine behavior as DbD. And now games like TFT and sometimes even desktop idling can make my GPU fans pulse.
I should add that the GPU fans almost never spin at audible RPM. It seems as though my PSU fans are the most erractic and audible, and my front case fans a runner up. My CPU fans seem to always a constant silent.
I don't know where to begin with this sort of problem, I've never been good at managing cooling, and I thought this system had plenty. How do I begin diagnosing the problem and resolving my fan curves? My current hypothesis is that my PSU fans have failed, that seems to be where most of the heat is coming from and I'm feeling no exhaust in the back.