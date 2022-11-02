Thought I would mention this for my fellow [H] forum members.



There are good deals out there on 3080 Ti 12GB cards right now.



Good enough that I'm selling my original 8GB 3080 to someone who appreciates the deal on any 3080 and paying a relatively small upgrade to the 3080 Ti while I wait out the launch of the 4080. It's already been made clear the minimum launch price will be the $1200 MSRP and I'm not expecting to actually see good availability at that price. And even if there is... that price.



I will get better resale value after the 4080 launch with a newer 3080 Ti for the day I decide to move up to the new gen, but at these prices for the 3080 Ti I won't be in a big hurry.



And yes, I game in 4k and do some CAD so the 50% extra VRAM and 5-10% is worth it to me.



I've seen prices on new cards from $790 to $890. Pretty good.