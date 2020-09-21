Theory: 3080 10G is just a teaser

Had a thought about this terrible launch.



The 3080 is merely a teaser. Nvidia released it to create hype around the card, and they knowingly created hype about the card. They are artificially limiting supply so that they can sell a large number of 3080 20G cards at higher prices AND higher profit margins. As weird as this may sound, we actually may see more 3090's available at launch due to the higher profit margin associated with that card.



I guess we will see in the coming month's of my theory is right.