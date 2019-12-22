TheC64 Maxi - Full sized C64 review and disassembly

Discussion started by erek, Dec 22, 2019 at 9:00 PM.

    erek

    Pretty nice emulator! Almost nothin' in it inside!

    upload_2019-12-22_21-0-8.png

     
    erek, Dec 22, 2019 at 9:00 PM
    MaZa

    Yeah the empty insides is really surprising when you are used to seeing real C64 full of stuff. Nice review.
    Technically I am the target audience for this because I DO want to feel a real C64 in my hands again, but I also realise this will only be a curiosity that takes space and starts to gather dust after few play sessions. I'd rather buy that microswitch joystick and use emulators instead for those occasional retrotrips.
     
    MaZa, Dec 23, 2019 at 3:12 AM
    KD5ZXG

    This is worth it for the accurate keyboard.
    Whole reason I didn't bother with the mini.

    Now where my TI99 and Trash80?
     
    KD5ZXG, Dec 23, 2019 at 3:31 AM
