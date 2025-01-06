The Z Build(s) 3.0 - Go Big and/or Go Home

Zarathustra[H]
So, it has been about 5 years and two moves since the Z Build 2.0 project kicked off. Time for yet another overkill build.
Note 1: All the pics in this thread will be uploaded at the max resolution the forums allow, but for layout purposes, I will scale them down to where the largest dimension is 640px wide. If you need to see something closer, just click to "embiggen".
Note 2: I will be documenting this build on my two favorite forums, here on the hardforums and over on TheFPSReview's forums.
First, some background:
As some of you may recall, the last build involved customizing fan mounts to fit two 480 and one 420 radiator in a Corsair 1000D.
It was a pain in the ass, and a lot of stuff went wrong (only a minority of which were my fault).
In the end I wound up with this:
Five years later, I'm pretty much still running the same build, except, I had to make some minor modifications to fit two interim GPU upgrades in there (first 6900xt, then 4090)
Except even with the huge radiator capacity, and 22 radiator fans + 2 case fans, it was still too loud for my preferences at full gaming load (probably due to the combination of the Threadripper and the 4090 pulling like a kilowatt at the wall when at full load) so I decided to get some active fiber-optic display and USB cables and just move the whole thing across the house and stick it next to my server rack, to finally have some peace and quiet in my office. (documented here)
Which brings us to the starting point for this project.
