The world’s first 280Hz monitor has been spotted at a retail site in Taiwan

280Hz for that higher K/D Ratio er what? "Asus is using an in-plane switching (IPS) panel on this monitor. It has a rated 1ms gray-to-gray response time, G-Sync and adaptive sync support, 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space (which should translate into better image quality than a typical TN panel), and a max brightness of 400 nits. As it pertains to that latter metric, the VG279QM bears the DisplayHDR 400 certification badge for HDR content." https://www.pcgamer.com/the-worlds-first-280hz-monitor-has-been-spotted-at-a-retail-site-in-taiwan/