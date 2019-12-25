The world’s first 280Hz monitor has been spotted at a retail site in Taiwan

    280Hz for that higher K/D Ratio er what?

    "Asus is using an in-plane switching (IPS) panel on this monitor. It has a rated 1ms gray-to-gray response time, G-Sync and adaptive sync support, 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space (which should translate into better image quality than a typical TN panel), and a max brightness of 400 nits. As it pertains to that latter metric, the VG279QM bears the DisplayHDR 400 certification badge for HDR content."


    https://www.pcgamer.com/the-worlds-first-280hz-monitor-has-been-spotted-at-a-retail-site-in-taiwan/
     
    280Hz is beyond what I care for, and I have quite a few thousands of hours in the counter-strike games over the decades.

    On the other hand, I WOULD like to see a very nice quality IPS screen capable of 144+ hz with the pixel response times truly fast enough to be comparable to their ugly TN counterparts. I still prefer competitive gaming on TN 144hz over VA and IPS counterparts due to ghosting and blur, objects still appear sharper to me in motion on the TN panels.

    Have any of these newer high refresh monitors actually caught up with TN in terms of real world smoothness? I don't tend to trust the GTG response times, I had a 144hz 4ms? (frame at this speed should be around 7ms and thus no issues) VA panel that had horrible ghosting and smearing, got rid of it and went back to my old AOC 144hz TN monitor. That was around 2 years ago now.. so maybe things have changed.
     
    30 hz to 10 hz can be perceived pretty easily, and lots of people can perceive from 100 hz to 144 hz (though some people claim they don't). But will people be able to perceive from 144 hz to 200+ hz? Curious.
     
