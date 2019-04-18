'The Witcher' Netflix Show Hits This Fall

Variety has reported that Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos revealed during a Q&A that The Witcher will be premiering on the streaming platform in the fourth quarter this calendar year. The series based on the books stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and is produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

“And then you start seeing later in the fourth quarter some of our bigger film investments coming through like ‘Irishman,’ like ‘6 Underground’ and also a big new original series that we’re currently shooting in Hungary called ‘The Witcher,’ that is an enormous European IP, very popular game and Book IP, that we think is going to make a really fun global series.”

https://variety.com/2019/gaming/news/the-witcher-netflix-release-date-1203191484/
 
Good post!I am excited for this. Gonna need something since GoT is going off. Seems like a perfect time to swoop in and save the day
 
I hope its decent or at least better than the 2002 Polish series.
 
Between W2 and W3 I've probably got 300-400 hours into these games. Lost count of the replays. Actually just replayed W2 around the holidays. Haven't read the books and heard this was mainly going to be based on them.

Just hoping that Netflix gives enough budget for some decent special effects, sets, costumes, etc. I think Cavill and cast will do fine for their parts but hoping this won't be like so many of those shows at the end of the 90's where there's maybe 5 minutes of creatures or magic. I feel the games, even if they strayed from the books, have done such an incredible job of creating rich immersive visuals. Looking nervously foward to this.
 
TheCommander said:
Hopefully it limits SJW content. There already was a whole load of backlash when they tried making Ciri black. They should stick to the book content.
That was internet "worst case" conjecture based upon the casting call they placed for Ciri. I would have been very upset with a black ciri, TBH, as it doesn't fit in the 600 hours of reading and playing I've done in the universe. But, technically, a lot of Slavic countries (yes, along with black, asian etc.) are considered BAME according to the rules of major bodies/regulators in the UK, where the call was placed.

Unless the showrunner herself leaked the info about the BAME, to test the waters (so to speak) about changing races... Which ultimately backfired... We have no idea what her true intentions were in this case, and no reason to believe the production has any SJW-itis in it's current incarnation...

But then again, it's netflix, so. Watered down crap for the masses and vocal minorities is a large portion of their programming.
 
schoolslave said:
FFS what's with this dumbass obsession with labels for humans?!
And many of those selfsame dumbasses will turn around and say that race is just a social construct when it's advantageous for them to do so. They use race to divide and conquer while simultaneously denying it even exists.
 
I'm going to necro this since I just watched the 2nd season. I get the Bebop discussion but this is also relevant in our nerd tech world. I like it but I'm also a bit confused by what's going on. The 2nd season actually has better production value and it looks like Netflix wants this to be a game thrones in a way. The first season was good and the 2nd is better in many ways but the story continuity is confusing. I probably need to watch again (or I was too drunk while watching it) but it's as if they reset everything for the 2nd season. There's a spinoff as well.
 
