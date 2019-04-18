'The Witcher' Netflix Show Hits This Fall

TheCommander said: Hopefully it limits SJW content. There already was a whole load of backlash when they tried making Ciri black. They should stick to the book content. Click to expand...

That was internet "worst case" conjecture based upon the casting call they placed for Ciri. I would have been very upset with a black ciri, TBH, as it doesn't fit in the 600 hours of reading and playing I've done in the universe. But, technically, a lot of Slavic countries (yes, along with black, asian etc.) are considered BAME according to the rules of major bodies/regulators in the UK, where the call was placed.Unless the showrunner herself leaked the info about the BAME, to test the waters (so to speak) about changing races... Which ultimately backfired... We have no idea what her true intentions were in this case, and no reason to believe the production has any SJW-itis in it's current incarnation...But then again, it's netflix, so. Watered down crap for the masses and vocal minorities is a large portion of their programming.