'The Witcher' Netflix Show Hits This Fall

Variety has reported that Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos revealed during a Q&A that The Witcher will be premiering on the streaming platform in the fourth quarter this calendar year. The series based on the books stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and is produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.
“And then you start seeing later in the fourth quarter some of our bigger film investments coming through like ‘Irishman,’ like ‘6 Underground’ and also a big new original series that we’re currently shooting in Hungary called ‘The Witcher,’ that is an enormous European IP, very popular game and Book IP, that we think is going to make a really fun global series.”
https://variety.com/2019/gaming/news/the-witcher-netflix-release-date-1203191484/
