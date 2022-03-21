The Witcher: A New Saga Begins

The selling part sounds the most likely but not as long as Gabe still breathes. He's not immortal though, as far as I know.



I support GoG and have purchased games from there plenty of times over the years. I also have a few ubi games on their system alone just because the prices were so low. However, I've bought a lot of games on steam over the years. While I still buy a title on steam from time to time, in modern history the bulk of the games I buy are activated on steam from greenmangaming, Humble Bundle, etc.



Steam started in 2002 - 2003 so it's not a bad bet longevity wise. While less likely, you could lose your install files due to drive failure or other screwup and GoG service is not immune to the risk of a "gone away" or "sold off to an evil empire" scenario someday either. Having on demand game downloads from one or more long time running services is very convenient, especially if you have more than one gaming rig or have just built a new system or wiped one. For most people, the vast majority of their game library is inert anyway (but it's nice to be able to re-install an old title again when you get the itch to).



Beyond that, steam has a lot of tools and functionality built into the client that go way beyond the very functional game library and store (and the store's robust review feature). While you can link other games into the steam launcher so that they show up in the list and can be launched, they aren't integrated into the steam ecosystem fully for people who like to use more of the steam client's features.





----------------------------------------------------------------------









I hope it is at least a masculine male protagonist as an option.