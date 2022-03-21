The Witcher: A New Saga Begins

Armenius
https://www.cdprojekt.com/en/media/...t-of-a-strategic-partnership-with-epic-games/
Just an announcement that they're working on it, and it will be built on Unreal Engine 5 instead of their in-house RED engine. They made a special point to mention that the game will not be exclusive to Epic Games Store despite the detail of partnering with Epic Games.
https://nitter.actionsack.com/witchergame/status/1505948511178833920
