The Witcher: A New Saga Begins

Armenius

Armenius

https://www.cdprojekt.com/en/media/...t-of-a-strategic-partnership-with-epic-games/

Just an announcement that they're working on it, and it will be built on Unreal Engine 5 instead of their in-house RED engine. They made a special point to mention that the game will not be exclusive to Epic Games Store despite the detail of partnering with Epic Games.

1647883339977.png


https://nitter.actionsack.com/witchergame/status/1505948511178833920
1647883375566.png
 
JavaLava

polonyc2 said:
so Cyberpunk 2077 killed the RED Engine and forced CDPR to switch to UE5
Probably. Not getting into the business side of UE5, but why re-invent the wheel when UE5 is looking quite powerful and will have the feature set ready to go for development.
 
vegeta535

Don't the licence for Unreal 5 pretty damn cheap for developer compare to others and building one own?
 
Armenius

Armenius

vegeta535 said:
Don't the licence for Unreal 5 pretty damn cheap for developer compare to others and building one own?
The standard publishing license is 5% royalties when gross revenue passes USD $1 million. It is probably different in cases of partnerships like that announced between CDPR and Epic. There really is no industry standard when it comes to licensing. Unity, for example, is royalty-free, but uses a subscription model for use of its tools and support based on the size of the organization.
 
havoc lingers

vegeta535 said:
Don't the licence for Unreal 5 pretty damn cheap for developer compare to others and building one own?
For them is probably more than licencing. Developers come and go. New developers need to learn their custom engine while having UE5 as industry standard it is much easier for developers and for quality assurance. So it's a good choice.
Every new engine would be an investment. UE5 would cost them less maintenance than producing their own while paying new devs.
 
Armenius

Armenius

mgty23 said:
Why not RED Engine?
Based on the release it sounds like REDengine can't support both the technology and scale of the games CDPR want to build going forward. It does seem like it was stretched to the breaking point for Cyberpunk 2077. With this partnership they can share the cost of further developing an engine with a strong foundation rather than CDPR shouldering all the cost (money and time) in developing a new engine completely in-house.
 
Flogger23m

TaintedSquirrel said:
It won't be "Epic exclusive" but will probably only be on GOG and Epic.
I am thinking that might be the case.

Armenius said:
Based on the release it sounds like REDengine can't support both the technology and scale of the games CDPR want to build going forward. It does seem like it was stretched to the breaking point for Cyberpunk 2077. With this partnership they can share the cost of further developing an engine with a strong foundation rather than CDPR shouldering all the cost (money and time) in developing a new engine completely in-house.
Clearly they had issues with core development in Cyberpunk. I think the current version of the engine is in a very messy state and they feel like they needed to restart from scratch with a new engine. In which case, makes a lot of sense to go with UE5. It worked well in Witcher 3, but whatever happened between then and Cyberpunk wasn't good.
 
termite

It's irrelevant because even with an Epic partnership they will sell on GoG, at launch.

Kind of hoping they move the story back in the time line, back to where Witcher and monsters were more prevalent.
 
ChoGGi

ChoGGi

"We are not planning to" could just mean holding out for more sweet fortnite cash.
 
Colonel Sanders

they are being very clear about it not being "The Witcher 4" so one could probably make a pretty safe guess that it won't feature Geralt, at least not as the player character

who knows though, it'll probably be 2 years before we even see anything concrete about story
 
Krenum

Krenum

You focker, you beat me to it, and its exactly how I would have made the thread, "Internet High Five!"

That being said, I am excited!

School of the Lynx?

Its good that they chose UE5, after seeing what they could do with it in Stalker 2.
 
Flogger23m

Colonel Sanders said:
they are being very clear about it not being "The Witcher 4" so one could probably make a pretty safe guess that it won't feature Geralt, at least not as the player character

who knows though, it'll probably be 2 years before we even see anything concrete about story
Yes I believe they made it clear in the past they were done with Geralt's story. They're just milking the IP now, which is expected. Not that I thought Witcher 2/3 were great games, but I'll still be interested in seeing where they take this and what they do with it. Maybe I'll like a future Witcher game more than 2/3.

But I always approach titles like this with caution. Once the main story is done, follow ups tend to be not as good.
 
Furious_Styles

Armenius said:
That is fine with me. I prefer GOG over Steam these days. I've been steadily building up my GOG library over the past few years.
Same here. I have a mech drive that I'm going to store all the install files to. I've always liked the feature about GoG because who knows what would happen if Valve went down or sold off Steam to a shit company.
 
elvn

elvn

Furious_Styles said:
Same here. I have a mech drive that I'm going to store all the install files to. I've always liked the feature about GoG because who knows what would happen if Valve went down or sold off Steam to a shit company.
The selling part sounds the most likely but not as long as Gabe still breathes. He's not immortal though, as far as I know.

I support GoG and have purchased games from there plenty of times over the years. I also have a few ubi games on their system alone just because the prices were so low. However, I've bought a lot of games on steam over the years. While I still buy a title on steam from time to time, in modern history the bulk of the games I buy are activated on steam from greenmangaming, Humble Bundle, etc.

Steam started in 2002 - 2003 so it's not a bad bet longevity wise. While less likely, you could lose your install files due to drive failure or other screwup and GoG service is not immune to the risk of a "gone away" or "sold off to an evil empire" scenario someday either. Having on demand game downloads from one or more long time running services is very convenient, especially if you have more than one gaming rig or have just built a new system or wiped one. For most people, the vast majority of their game library is inert anyway (but it's nice to be able to re-install an old title again when you get the itch to).

Beyond that, steam has a lot of tools and functionality built into the client that go way beyond the very functional game library and store (and the store's robust review feature). While you can link other games into the steam launcher so that they show up in the list and can be launched, they aren't integrated into the steam ecosystem fully for people who like to use more of the steam client's features.


----------------------------------------------------------------------

Colonel Sanders said:
they are being very clear about it not being "The Witcher 4" so one could probably make a pretty safe guess that it won't feature Geralt, at least not as the player character

who knows though, it'll probably be 2 years before we even see anything concrete about story
I hope it is at least a masculine male protagonist as an option.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I missed the launch of Witcher 3 good that it's not on Epic lol. I mean Cyberpunk is on Steam so there is always hope.
 
Furious_Styles

elvn said:
The selling part sounds the most likely but not as long as Gabe still breathes. He's not immortal though, as far as I know.

I support GoG and have purchased games from there plenty of times over the years. I also have a few ubi games on their system alone just because the prices were so low. However, I've bought a lot of games on steam over the years. While I still buy a title on steam from time to time, in modern history the bulk of the games I buy are activated on steam from greenmangaming, Humble Bundle, etc.

Steam started in 2002 - 2003 so it's not a bad bet longevity wise. While less likely, you could lose your install files due to drive failure or other screwup and GoG service is not immune to the risk of a "gone away" or "sold off to an evil empire" scenario someday either. Having on demand game downloads from one or more long time running services is very convenient, especially if you have more than one gaming rig or have just built a new system or wiped one. For most people, the vast majority of their game library is inert anyway (but it's nice to be able to re-install an old title again when you get the itch to).

Beyond that, steam has a lot of tools and functionality built into the client that go way beyond the very functional game library and store (and the store's robust review feature). While you can link other games into the steam launcher so that they show up in the list and can be launched, they aren't integrated into the steam ecosystem fully for people who like to use more of the steam client's features.


----------------------------------------------------------------------




I hope it is at least a masculine male protagonist as an option.
Oh I know GoG is not immune from going under. That's why I'm keeping back ups of all the install files so if they do I still own those games and can play them. I generally buy on GoG first and steam second. And I should mention I do appreciate steam as being probably the best client out there in terms of features.
 
Flogger23m

Krenum said:
According to the Witcher Wiki, School of the Lynx implemented early forms of guns for hunting monsters, this would be cool to have in the game!
That would change up the gameplay. I'm more of a shooter fan and the sword fighting in Witcher 2/3 left a lot to be desired so maybe this is a good thing.
 
elvn

elvn

I prefer keeping them separate usually. In an mmo or storied rpg I don't prefer to hear guns banging constantly throughout a playthrough. In 1st person action games like Vermintide2 it works though. Very different kinds of games.
 
DFenz

DFenz

I hope the difficulty curve is more consistant, Witcher 3 was kind of easy even on Death March once you reach like level 10. Witcher 2 had a much better difficulty curve.
 
polonyc2

Former CD Projekt Red employee Bart Wronski provided some context for why the studio switched to Unreal Engine 5, revealing that for each new game, the studio basically rewrote REDEngine from scratch, hoping it would work better than the previous time, but then had to hack it due to crunch, which made it not maintainable...as this would be happening again, the studio opted for an engine with a solid base to avoid making the same mistakes of the past...

https://twitter.com/BartWronsk/stat...-red-switched-to-unreal-engine-5-the-witcher/
 
Flogger23m

polonyc2 said:
Former CD Projekt Red employee Bart Wronski provided some context for why the studio switched to Unreal Engine 5, revealing that for each new game, the studio basically rewrote REDEngine from scratch, hoping it would work better than the previous time, but then had to hack it due to crunch, which made it not maintainable...as this would be happening again, the studio opted for an engine with a solid base to avoid making the same mistakes of the past...

https://twitter.com/BartWronsk/status/1506196293508648960?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1506196667074289670|twgr^|twcon^s2_&ref_url=https://wccftech.com/cd-projekt-red-switched-to-unreal-engine-5-the-witcher/
Not uncommon. We have seen a good number of in house engines in the past decade, but generally for smaller scale games. Like the engine used for the recent Resident Evil games. Generally when they try to expand out of a limited game design they fall apart, like DICE's Frostbite. For a bigger open world game it seems like having all the systems and workflow in place is better.
 
