The Witcher 3 still worth playing?

I am looking for a RPG to play. I played The Witcher 3 on X Box One X for about 5-6 years but got pulled away from it.

Now I have a fairly capable PC and was thinking about starting it over. But I am kind of a graphics snob. Do the mods really enhance the graphics enough to be appreciated?

To anyone who has played it, is it as good as I have read? People have it ranked among the top 3 best games ever made.
 
SeymourGore said:
I haven't tried any mods with the game (though high end PC blows away the console version). The title is supposed to receive a raytracing update for next gen consoles and PC - so it might be worth holding off on playing it again until the update is out.

https://www.kitguru.net/gaming/matt...ing-a-free-graphics-upgrade-with-ray-tracing/
I know they have mods for shading/lighting in the game. But you're saying the ray tracing patch will be done by the games developers?
 
