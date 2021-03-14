The Witcher 3 still worth playing?

I am looking for a RPG to play. I played The Witcher 3 on X Box One X for about 5-6 years but got pulled away from it.



Now I have a fairly capable PC and was thinking about starting it over. But I am kind of a graphics snob. Do the mods really enhance the graphics enough to be appreciated?



To anyone who has played it, is it as good as I have read? People have it ranked among the top 3 best games ever made.