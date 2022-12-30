The VR Heat is turning up a couple more degrees as a new contender sets to enter the hardware ring

lostinseganet
Pimax needs to hurry it up as the Somnium VR1 headset sets to debut at CES 2023.
https://twitter.com/SomniumSpace/status/1605840081004032000?cxt=HHwWgMCjpfXCi8ksAAAA
The specs are pretty nice.
https://twitter.com/SomniumSpace/status/1605840081004032000/photo/3
..hmmm NFT's are afoot in their sales pitch though...
