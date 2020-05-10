The Very Rare GTX 780 Ti Lightning Revisited - Can This Old Beast Still Game in 2020?

erek
Exceedingly rare MSI GTX 780 Ti Lightning Edition revisited!
"A couple of years ago I bought a very rare MSI GTX 780 Ti. One of just 12 samples, this lightning edition card was an eBay find, though I quickly discovered it had a problem. After re-discovering it in a box hidden away in the cupboard I decided to see why exactly it stopped working, only to be surprised by what I found..."
