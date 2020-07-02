The Verge: Westworld showrunners are creating a Fallout show for Amazon

S

Snowdog

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 22, 2006
Messages
10,635
I love the atmosphere of the Fallout games. I want this to be good, but it seems like it would be easy to get wrong.
https://www.theverge.com/21311513/amazon-fallout-tv-show-prime-video-westworld-creators-bethesda
Amazon is making a new Fallout TV series based on the popular post-apocalyptic RPG games from Bethesda.
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/Fallout/status/1278734040552615939


https://bethesda.net/en/article/22U...on-studios-to-develop-series-based-on-fallout

IMO, they must license The Ink Spots song:
 
Last edited:
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,737
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy seem like hard core sci-fi fans...Amazon is becoming a great destination for fantasy/sci-fi
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top