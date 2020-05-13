https://www.anandtech.com/show/15790/intel-initiates-eol-for-the-vca2-three-xeons-on-a-pcie-card
"These cards were geared towards the cloud video streaming market, and contained three E3-1585L v5 processors inside with Iris Pro P580 graphics."
Anyone ever gotten hands-on or ever used on of these things?
P.s. erek
"These cards were geared towards the cloud video streaming market, and contained three E3-1585L v5 processors inside with Iris Pro P580 graphics."
Anyone ever gotten hands-on or ever used on of these things?
P.s. erek