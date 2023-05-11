The US plans to blow up TSMC ... and China tech-industry news article dump

From what Mike Pondsmith was saying, megacorps aren't exactly producing products for consumers at this point in time, only for other megacorps, governments, special entities and projects, etc., and consumers get the leftovers at most.

In that time period, since the average person is completely unable get their hands on virtually anything new, products either need to be innovated by themselves, stolen, or discovered and resold or traded.

Something something dark cyberpunk future.The irony in this is that in Cyberpunk Red, set around 2045, has nothing but infinite supply chain issues.In his example, a new smartphone wouldn't be being released, and instead, a smartphone shipment of model XYZ produced from years earlier might just be discovered en masse within an old crate discovered by scrapers.At that point, they can then be given/sold/dispersed to friends, allies, or the highest bidder.I know I post a lot of "dark cyberpunk future" jokes and memes on here, but the similarities to that Cyberpunk Red setting, and our own, are becoming eerily similar...