The US plans to blow up TSMC ... and China tech-industry news article dump

Chinese chip and tech-industry news is constantly emerging, and presents a picture of rapid development that is consistently exceeding Western predictions by a large margin, despite extreme US efforts to restrain and undermine China's progress. Here is some of the recent news on this topic.
2022-12-13 - Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's CEO questions U.S. export rules on China - ASML CEO essentially accuses the U.S. of using the semiconductor sanctions on China as a pretext to steal market share from European firms like his
2022-12-13 - China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs
2023-03-23 - China frees top chip investor to bolster semiconductor efforts - Head of Hua Capital released from detention as Beijing seeks expert help to navigate tough western sanctions
2023-03-29 - China’s 12-inch Wafer Production Capacity Increasing Quickly
2023-03-29 - US bans good for Chinese chipmakers, and bad for us, says Taiwanese rival - Beijing investing locally in advanced nodes will mean it buys locally, says MediaTek chairman
2023-03-30 - China’s ‘Big Fund II’ makes intensive investments, as country aims to overcome US chip ban
2023-04-08 - China's Loongson Unveils 32-Core CPU, Reportedly 4X Faster Than Arm Chip - The 3D5000 has come out of the oven.
2023-04-19 - Tech war: China’s Guangdong province doubles down on semiconductor expansion with 40 new projects worth US$74 billion, says top official
2023-04-20 - U.S. sanctions will not halt rise of China's chip industry - Beijing still holds advantages while America struggles to boost domestic output
2023-04-23 - China’s top memory chip maker YMTC making progress in producing advanced 3D NAND products with locally sourced equipment
2023-04-25 - Huawei’s ERP software overcomes US sanctions - Chinese tech giant replaces legacy Enterprise Resource Planning software just three years after Oracle forced to cut off its service
2023-05-02 - ‘We have survived!’: China’s Huawei goes local in response to US sanctions - Tech group is trying to lead way for Chinese companies eager to reduce reliance on western technology
One especially-ominous component of the US' anti-competition strategy is a plan to destroy TSMC, should there be a risk of China gaining control over Taiwan.
The US plan to blow up TSMC if China gains control over Taiwan isn't new. And while there's no clear timeline for when events might happen that could see the US trying to destroy TSMC, the risk that things could trigger at any moment, and the likely catastrophic consequences for chip and hardware availability and prices if they do, was a significant motivating reason for me to build a new PC earlier this year, to ensure that I wouldn't have to stay on my 12 year-old, overclocked, i7 2600K system for another decade.
Since building my new PC, aggressive postering and statements have continued to emerge from the US, to the point that TSMC and Taiwan are telling the US to knock it off, and warning that Taiwan will defend itself from the US, should it attempt to destroy TSMC. It reminds me of the phrase that begins "With friends like these...".
I wonder how quickly store inventory will disappear, and what scalping might be like, if a conflict does break out.
2022-11-30 - US won’t let China take Taiwan chip-makers ‘intact’ - While speculation continues over the fate of Taiwan’s semiconductor factories in the event of an invasion by Beijing, US Ambassador O’Brien emphasises the importance of denying China the chipmaking infrastructure.
2023-04-20 - Taiwan Quietly Urges US to Calm Rhetoric on China Chip Risk - Spooked by the threat that China might invade Taiwan, the US wants to cut its dependence on the island’s world-beating microchips. Officials in Taipei believe the Biden administration is going too far.
2023-05-09 - Defense minister says Taiwan will not let US 'blow up TSMC' during Chinese attack - 'If they want to bomb this or that,' armed forces will not tolerate this kind of situation
2023-05-09 - Taiwan Will Defend TSMC From US Bombing in the Event of a China War
Video: US House representative Seth Moulton: "We should make it very clear to the Chinese, if you invade Taiwan, We will blow up TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductors)... of course Taiwanese really don't like this idea"
https://twitter.com/CarlZha/status/1654703650101669888
Elbridge Colby is a former US Pentagon strategist, and was "Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development" from 2017 through 2018:
