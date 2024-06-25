The United States Federal Reserve hacked: 33TB of data stolen by ransomware group

NukeDukem said: They didn't fix squat after 2008. They (Fed and Congress) kicked the can down the road by turning on the printing press and handing out interest free dollars. As a result, right now in 2024, things are only good for people who own assets (like the banksters who own the Fed). This completely irresponsible (intentional?) monetary policy has led to an inflationary environment that is destroying everyone else. You thought the 1930's were bad? I can't wait to see the US in the 2030's, assuming we get that far Click to expand...

That's not how it works."handing out interest free dollars" is a part of monetary monetary policy, and monetary policy works.If the economy is too slow, and the inflation rate is below the target 2%. It is the exactly right thing to do.Just like if the economy is overheating, and inflation is above the 2% target, the appropriate thing to do is to increase interest rates to slow down the economy and slow down inflation, which is also what they are doing now.The fed exists to give the economy a gentle nudge in the direction it needs to go. After 2008 economic activity needed to go up, unemployment needed to go down, and inflation was below the target 2%, so they lowered the federal fund rate down to zero to combat this. When the economy was in dire enough straits that this was not enough, they tried a new thing (for the U.S, it had previously been done in Japan in the 90's) called Quantitative Easing, buying up outstanding Treasury Notes in order to get more liquidity into the market. They kept doing this until 2014 at which point they stopped. Then when the market gradually recovers they can sell them back off or hold them until maturity (which is mostly what they have done) and recover the funds spent on them.It's not so much printing money as it is temporarily giving interest free loans, and then allowing them to naturally mature when the crisis is over.Then after the pandemic when the economy was overheating, the labor market was red hot, and inflation was at crazy highs they did the opposite, raised the federal funds rate in order to slow economic activity to counter these things. They are also allowing their Treasury bonds to mature and removing that money from the market. So poof, just like they "printed money" they are not "shredding money"There is nothing negative about this. This is what they areIt's maybe not ECON101, but it isn't much above that level.They serve as a moderating hand, slowing downturns and keeping them back from the edge, and slowing the economy when it rises too fast minimizing overheating.They don't solve the fundamental issues that caused the economic downturn (or overheating) in the first place, but they do slow the effects of the two, allowing the economy time to adapt on its own. If not for these policies, the financial crisis could very well have collapsed the U.S. economy in a way we have never seen, and we would probably still be looking at crazy high inflation rates (even higher than the 9.3% we hit at the peak)We very much have the Fed to thank for the fact that everything didn't collapse in 2008, and for the fact that inflation rates are close to back to normal today.Quite frankly, while one can argue things like "did they act fast enough, or strongly enough" and stuff like that, there really is no legitimate argument against that we need some sort of central bank to execute monetary policy to keep the wild swings of the economy in its natural state from hurting us.The proof is in the pudding. In the ~100 years since the Fed was created we've had 22 smaller recessions and one "big one" many call a "depression" (though that technically isn't a defined Economics term). In the 100 years prior to that there were 44 smaller recessions and 6 major "depression-like" events.Much of our modern relative prosperity compared to years gone by owes its existence to a more stable and predictable economy that Federal Reserve (and other major economy central banks worldwide) made possible through monetary policy.And yes, "printing money" (or increasing the money supply in the market as an economist would call it) too much can be bad. And it is understandable to be concerned about that, but that is not what the Fed does. In fact their charter explicitly prohibits them from doing so.If you increase the money supply too much, you overheat the market, and cause excess inflation. (This is not the only cause of inflation, but it can happen). The Feds charter is established by law, and cannot be changed without an act of congress. Two of the main parts of that charter are to keep low long term inflation rates and to maximize employment.The fed is not tied to a specific inflation rate, but the broadly accepted ideal rate is somewhere between 1.5% and 2% annually, so that is what they target. If the inflation starts rising above 2%, then they start decreasing the money supply, slowly at first, and faster if needed. And the fact that we had a zero or near zero rate from 2008 through 2015, and now have a 5.33% federal funds rate in response to inflation is evidence that they are actually doing that job, and following the law and doing their best to meet their objectives of moderating inflation and unemployment.Where you get into trouble from "printing money" is if a central bank like the Fed is not politically independent, and an economically failing state keeps printing money top cover its expenses even as inflation rises. That's how you wind up with hyperinflation. That's not what the fed does. Congress realized this was a risk when they enacted the Federal Reserve Act which is why they made the fed independent of the Executive branch, because they feared the temptation to improperly use the Fed would be too great (and they were probably right).So the risk that people fear, printing money and resultant hyperinflation, is a real concern for a system without the checks and balances that we have, but is pretty much negligible with the U.S. and the Fed.It is good to be vigilant. We shouldn't assume it could never happen here, because that's when you take your eyes off the ball and risk it happening, but we are so far from that being an actual risk as to make the harping on the fed and printing money really kind of silly.This puts things a little bit in perspective. We are not there. We have never been there (at least in modern times)Spoiler: We never even make the list. (nor does any other developed economy)In fact, one could argue that the Federal Reserve, and Central Banks of developed economies responsibilities to not just boost the economy if it is too slow, but to slow it if it goes toof ast are partially to credit for that.My wife was a kid in 1980's Brazil during their period of hyperinflation. People would run out from work on payday and go do their grocery shopping immediately when they got paid, because if they waited a day (or even a few hours) they would get less for their money, and maybe not afford to eat for the week.That's not where we are. That's not where we have any real risk of landing. "The fed is printing money" concerns are just pure unfounded fears. Nothing in the world is without its drawbacks, but the risks of NOT having the Fedthe risks of having it.......and we have the data to objectively and conclusively prove it.