The United States Federal Reserve hacked: 33TB of data stolen by ransomware group

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,299
This is pretty bad?

“So, the Federal Reserve has a negotiator that is working with LockBit, and offered them just $50,000 for the stolen 33TB of crucial information from the Federal Reserve? Well, it didn't go well and the hackers called them out -- big time -- and with the clock ticking, this could quickly become a major story that every American (and every person on this planet) will hear about.

The Federal Reserve is not a part of the federal government but a private organization... this hack is going to put a lot of eyes on that fact, and I'll end the story there. LockBit... I must say, you've got some big ones, eh! This is all happening on the day Australian hacker Julian Assange is released from maximum prison after 1901 days in 23-hour-per-day isolation.”

1719322917806.jpeg


Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/9899...stolen-by-ransomware-group-lockbit/index.html
 
Ya if this is in fact legit, this is going to open a can of worms! With all of the governments pushes to criminalise paying out ransom's...you know they will try to sweep this under the rug and keep it contained...
 
We need to stop gangs like these ability to hide in non-extradition treaty countries.

They need a date with a SWAT team...

All of that said, the Fed is pretty transparent with its deliberations these days. I wonder how much of that data would actually be problematic if it were leaked.

I'm sure there will be some elements that are minor league embarrassing, there always are, but I feel like the chances of there being anything that makes huge waves in financial markets in there are rather slim.
 
It's interesting to me that none of the big media outlets are reporting on this as of yet. Its a 15 hour old story at this point. That's ancient in the news world. They should have caught on by now. And if this is true it would be a pretty huge story.

Might have something to do with this in the Daily Dot version of the story:

Cybersecurity experts, however, are skeptical of claims regarding the Federal Reserve and note that LockBit has not released any sample data.
Click to expand...

Maybe they think it is a bullshit claim?
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
It's interesting to me that none of the big media outlets are reporting on this as of yet. Its a 15 hour old story at this point. That's ancient in the news world. They should have caught on by now. And if this is true it would be a pretty huge story.
Click to expand...
I hate to sound like a conspiracy theorist but my guess is there are stories that are off limits and this might be one of them.

Zarathustra[H] said:
Maybe they think it is a bullshit claim?
Click to expand...
Since when has that stopped MSM from shooting first?
 
djstarfox said:
Hopefully, the Fed had their banking system air-gapped from their email/it systems...
Click to expand...


You would think, right?

I mean, they do a shit ton of data analysis to support their rate setting and other activities, and also publish charts and graphs.

But this is likely mostly high level summarized data which wouldn't' be a huge problem if it were stolen. (heck you can even freely download most of these data sets from them for econometric analysis purposes)

My hope is that any actual sensitive bank account info, etc. is air-gapped or otherwise not compromised, and that if this is real at all, it is limited to emails publicly available economic data.

The Fed used to be very private back in the day, but the modern fed is very transparent, so unless there is something shady going on behind the scenes, I don't really know what value there is in the data that was stolen.

And again, that is assuming it is even real, since - as has been noted - no sample data was shared by the hackers. This could just have been made up (and many cybersecurity experts seem to think it was)
 
The Lurker said:
Since when has that stopped MSM from shooting first?
Click to expand...

Political differences aside, it's not just MSM thats avoiding this. It is ALL the big names in media. Look at who is carrying this story. It's all "Daily Dot", "Tweak Town" and some IT industry websites. It's highly unusual for at least one side or another of the political "news" industry to not jump on a potentially huge story like this.

You'd expect the Fox/Newsmax/etc. crowd to be all over it, but at least in my searches I'm not seeing that yet.

Edit:
I thought I'd spootted the first major media outlet coverage of this, as an MSN url popped up in my searches. Turns out it was just one of those Microsoft hosting/aggregation pages for some minor publication I've never heard of (regtechtimes?)

Edit2:

Biggest name I've found thus far running with this story is UPI, but they are using very high level non-committal type language. Like "Hacker group claims to have stolen" etc.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
We need to stop gangs like these ability to hide in non-extradition treaty countries.

They need a date with a SWAT team...

All of that said, the Fed is pretty transparent with its deliberations these days. I wonder how much of that data would actually be problematic if it were leaked.

I'm sure there will be some elements that are minor league embarrassing, there always are, but I feel like the chances of there being anything that makes huge waves in financial markets in there are rather slim.
Click to expand...
PACER got breached too

U.S. Justice Department probing cyber breach of federal court records system​


https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us...h-federal-court-management-system-2022-07-28/
 
LigTasm said:
Yeah, the Fed is one of the biggest gangs on planet earth. Shaking down every citizen for protection fees amounting to 40-50% of the money that they ever see.
Click to expand...

Uh. Ok.

I don't even understand your reasoning here.

I've never paid a fee to the fed.

They are charged with smoothing out the market through monetary policy. Try to help boost it a little when it is going slowly, and try to help slow it down a little when it is overheating. The feds actions are why we are almost back down to normal annualized inflation rates after the supply side nightmares associated with the pandemic resulted in high inflation.

They are a large part of how our economy was pulled back from the brink after the 2006/2007 financial crisis.

The Fed since its inception has had an enormously positive impact on the economy since their responsibilities were expanded after the Great Depression. If you compare the ~90 years since the great depression tot he ~90 years before it, the number of bank runs, financial crashes, and overall volatility in the economy is greatly reduced to the fantastic benefit of almost everyone in it (except for big time investors immune to market downturns who like tog amble on volatility).

The country (and even the world) is a much better place to live in because of the Fed, and I would never want to go back to a pre-fed time.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
All of that said, the Fed is pretty transparent with its deliberations these days. I wonder how much of that data would actually be problematic if it were leaked.
Click to expand...
I was wondering how much of it is public-semi public with just little effort. We could imagine a lot of bank client info needed to meet reserve criteria could be out of the comfort zone details wise, depending on how detailled those get to be.

Zarathustra[H] said:
The Fed since its inception has had an enormously positive impact on the economy since their responsibilities were expanded after the Great Depression
Click to expand...
And to add to this, no system can be perfect here, but this seems to be by far the best in human history, government cannot be trusted and will print their way out of debt with terrible inflation, people removing money back to gold from the economy when things go south like in 1929 was terrible.

They need to balance how independent it can be, 2 relatively long term vs for life like the supreme court maybe there a little better tweak they could make, but the best system is probably close to that.
 
Last edited:
LukeTbk said:
I was wondering how much of it is public-semi public with just little effort.


And to add to this, no system can be perfect here, but this seems to be by far the best in human history, government cannot be trusted and will print their way out of debt with terrible inflation, people removing money back to gold from the economy when things go south like in 1929 was terrible
Click to expand...

Agreed. The Fed is not perfect.

We have still had economic crisis since they have been at the helm, but no system is perfect. They have greatly reduced the volatility and harm that comes from it to ordinary people in the market place.

No human is unbiased, but Congress tried to insulate the fed from political influence as much as they could when they created it as part of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and thus far it appears to be the best system for this purpose devised by man.
 
That's ballsy, I feel like up there with trying to steal from the Mafia (any one) they have so many resources that they could pay so many to hunt you down anywhere on the planet and not only end you but everyone who you may like even the guy who makes your coffee for you.

Like fine heres your 100k in ransom... now I'm putting out a contract for 50M to murder anyone you talked to in the past month
 
Oh that’s gonna end badly for a lot of people, none of them have names anybody here will recognize and it will include drone strikes.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Agreed. The Fed is not perfect.

We have still had economic crisis since they have been at the helm, but no system is perfect. They have greatly reduced the volatility and harm that comes from it to ordinary people in the market place.

No human is unbiased, but Congress tried to insulate the fed from political influence as much as they could when they created it as part of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and thus far it appears to be the best system for this purpose devised by man.
Click to expand...

This is like reading a brochure or a 5th grade civics book. The Fed, and fractional reserve banking are the worst thing to ever happen to our economy. I've never seen a prominent economist praise this system, but I sure have seen them pick apart how their terrible decision making and policy implementation have resulted in the worst economic disasters we've ever had.
 
LigTasm said:
This is like reading a brochure or a 5th grade civics book. The Fed, and fractional reserve banking are the worst thing to ever happen to our economy. I've never seen a prominent economist praise this system, but I sure have seen them pick apart how their terrible decision making and policy implementation have resulted in the worst economic disasters we've ever had.
Click to expand...

We must be exposed to very different economists.

I have on occasion seen economists criticize individual moves by the Fed, but I have honestly never seen a reputable economist suggest we would be better off without the fed.

As Nixon said. We are all Keynsians now. Little has changed since then in this regard.

There are some fringe crazy libertarians who want to see the world burn, but other than them, just about anyone who knows anything about economics supports the fed and its crucial mission.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Agreed. The Fed is not perfect.

We have still had economic crisis since they have been at the helm, but no system is perfect. They have greatly reduced the volatility and harm that comes from it to ordinary people in the market place.

No human is unbiased, but Congress tried to insulate the fed from political influence as much as they could when they created it as part of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and thus far it appears to be the best system for this purpose devised by man.
Click to expand...
What about 2008


View: https://youtu.be/R5lZPWNFizQ?si=xTKM9VsS3XYMHV4a
 
erek said:
What about 2008


View: https://youtu.be/R5lZPWNFizQ?si=xTKM9VsS3XYMHV4a
Click to expand...


As I said in the post you quoted. It is not perfect, and as capable economic scholars as the Fed Chair-people and their staff are, they don't know everything.

Occasionally shit still goes south in a big way, but the existence of the Fed has made that more of a once or twice in a lifetime thing, rather than once in a decade like it was before.

People remember the Great Depression (probably because it was one of the last significant ones), but forget all of the huge and frequent economic downturns that came before it.

1719336824079.png


And as bad as the fiscal crisis was, the active management of the economy prevented it from becoming as bad as the Great Depression. It was no walk in the park, but we had nowhere near the same level of mass poverty, hunger and homelessness as in the 1930's.

Don't let an expectation of perfection be an argument against huge improvement. That's rarely a recipe for positive outcomes.
 
NukeDukem said:
They didn't fix squat after 2008. They (Fed and Congress) kicked the can down the road by turning on the printing press and handing out interest free dollars. As a result, right now in 2024, things are only good for people who own assets (like the banksters who own the Fed). This completely irresponsible (intentional?) monetary policy has led to an inflationary environment that is destroying everyone else. You thought the 1930's were bad? I can't wait to see the US in the 2030's, assuming we get that far :playful:
Click to expand...

That's not how it works.

"handing out interest free dollars" is a part of monetary monetary policy, and monetary policy works.

If the economy is too slow, and the inflation rate is below the target 2%. It is the exactly right thing to do.

Just like if the economy is overheating, and inflation is above the 2% target, the appropriate thing to do is to increase interest rates to slow down the economy and slow down inflation, which is also what they are doing now.


The fed exists to give the economy a gentle nudge in the direction it needs to go. After 2008 economic activity needed to go up, unemployment needed to go down, and inflation was below the target 2%, so they lowered the federal fund rate down to zero to combat this. When the economy was in dire enough straits that this was not enough, they tried a new thing (for the U.S, it had previously been done in Japan in the 90's) called Quantitative Easing, buying up outstanding Treasury Notes in order to get more liquidity into the market. They kept doing this until 2014 at which point they stopped. Then when the market gradually recovers they can sell them back off or hold them until maturity (which is mostly what they have done) and recover the funds spent on them.

It's not so much printing money as it is temporarily giving interest free loans, and then allowing them to naturally mature when the crisis is over.

Then after the pandemic when the economy was overheating, the labor market was red hot, and inflation was at crazy highs they did the opposite, raised the federal funds rate in order to slow economic activity to counter these things. They are also allowing their Treasury bonds to mature and removing that money from the market. So poof, just like they "printed money" they are not "shredding money"

There is nothing negative about this. This is what they are supposed to do. It's maybe not ECON101, but it isn't much above that level.

They serve as a moderating hand, slowing downturns and keeping them back from the edge, and slowing the economy when it rises too fast minimizing overheating.

They don't solve the fundamental issues that caused the economic downturn (or overheating) in the first place, but they do slow the effects of the two, allowing the economy time to adapt on its own. If not for these policies, the financial crisis could very well have collapsed the U.S. economy in a way we have never seen, and we would probably still be looking at crazy high inflation rates (even higher than the 9.3% we hit at the peak)

We very much have the Fed to thank for the fact that everything didn't collapse in 2008, and for the fact that inflation rates are close to back to normal today.

Quite frankly, while one can argue things like "did they act fast enough, or strongly enough" and stuff like that, there really is no legitimate argument against that we need some sort of central bank to execute monetary policy to keep the wild swings of the economy in its natural state from hurting us.

The proof is in the pudding. In the ~100 years since the Fed was created we've had 22 smaller recessions and one "big one" many call a "depression" (though that technically isn't a defined Economics term). In the 100 years prior to that there were 44 smaller recessions and 6 major "depression-like" events.

Much of our modern relative prosperity compared to years gone by owes its existence to a more stable and predictable economy that Federal Reserve (and other major economy central banks worldwide) made possible through monetary policy.

And yes, "printing money" (or increasing the money supply in the market as an economist would call it) too much can be bad. And it is understandable to be concerned about that, but that is not what the Fed does. In fact their charter explicitly prohibits them from doing so.

If you increase the money supply too much, you overheat the market, and cause excess inflation. (This is not the only cause of inflation, but it can happen). The Feds charter is established by law, and cannot be changed without an act of congress. Two of the main parts of that charter are to keep low long term inflation rates and to maximize employment.

The fed is not tied to a specific inflation rate, but the broadly accepted ideal rate is somewhere between 1.5% and 2% annually, so that is what they target. If the inflation starts rising above 2%, then they start decreasing the money supply, slowly at first, and faster if needed. And the fact that we had a zero or near zero rate from 2008 through 2015, and now have a 5.33% federal funds rate in response to inflation is evidence that they are actually doing that job, and following the law and doing their best to meet their objectives of moderating inflation and unemployment.

1719343387144.png


Where you get into trouble from "printing money" is if a central bank like the Fed is not politically independent, and an economically failing state keeps printing money top cover its expenses even as inflation rises. That's how you wind up with hyperinflation. That's not what the fed does. Congress realized this was a risk when they enacted the Federal Reserve Act which is why they made the fed independent of the Executive branch, because they feared the temptation to improperly use the Fed would be too great (and they were probably right).

So the risk that people fear, printing money and resultant hyperinflation, is a real concern for a system without the checks and balances that we have, but is pretty much negligible with the U.S. and the Fed.


It is good to be vigilant. We shouldn't assume it could never happen here, because that's when you take your eyes off the ball and risk it happening, but we are so far from that being an actual risk as to make the harping on the fed and printing money really kind of silly.


This puts things a little bit in perspective. We are not there. We have never been there (at least in modern times)


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjYd-VXhj8U

Spoiler: We never even make the list. (nor does any other developed economy)

In fact, one could argue that the Federal Reserve, and Central Banks of developed economies responsibilities to not just boost the economy if it is too slow, but to slow it if it goes toof ast are partially to credit for that.

My wife was a kid in 1980's Brazil during their period of hyperinflation. People would run out from work on payday and go do their grocery shopping immediately when they got paid, because if they waited a day (or even a few hours) they would get less for their money, and maybe not afford to eat for the week.

That's not where we are. That's not where we have any real risk of landing. "The fed is printing money" concerns are just pure unfounded fears. Nothing in the world is without its drawbacks, but the risks of NOT having the Fed far outweigh the risks of having it....

...and we have the data to objectively and conclusively prove it.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
My wife was a kid in 1980's Brazil during their period of hyperinflation. People would run out from work on payday and go do their grocery shopping immediately when they got paid, because if they waited a day (or even a few hours) they would get less for their money, and maybe not afford to eat for the week.
Click to expand...
In argentina and some other place it would be common to convert your pay immediately in wall bricks, not too hard to conserve being weather resistant and nonperishable, not that easy to steel because of low concentration of value like gold has and it became a liquid enough market.

Zarathustra[H] said:
That's not where we have any real risk of landing. "The fed is printing money" concerns are just pure unfounded fears.
Click to expand...
When someone is close to be reassigned, like Powell in 2021, early 2022, it is a very founded fears, they can want the politics to like them to get a second term, but it is not like naming them for life like a supreme court judge would be that great either.
 
I just don't get all you Fed - haters. They are trying very hard to get inflation down. Do you have a problem with that?
 
Maybe it's time for the CIA or whoever to active hunt down all the guys, even in Russia. This ransomware is economic warfare on the US and the West in general. Like the old mob "protection" rackets, but on a global scale.
 
LukeTbk said:
When someone is close to be reassigned, like Powell in 2021, early 2022, it is a very founded fears, they can want the politics to like them to get a second term, but it is not like naming them for life like a supreme court judge would be that great either.
Click to expand...

Fair, that is a potential weakness and a risk, but it still beats the alternative.

Truth is, try as wee might like, you can't really make any public role completely apolitical. At some point they need to be appointed, and unless you are going to randomly assign someone (like with Jury Duty) there is going to be at least some incentive there.

That said, the highest pay grade in the Fed is FR-31, it currently pays in the range of $147,600 to $287,400. Anyone with sufficient qualifications to be the Fed Chairman can make so incredibly much more in the private sector that they often tend to really consider being a Fed Chairman as a public service they do, not as a long term paying job. For them personally there is really nothing other than prestige and maybe the satisfaction that comes with solving tough problems involved with that job.

If they don't get re-appointed to their $200k job, they can instantly find another making millions. :p

So I think that kind of reduces this risk somewhat.

Unless - that is - we get into the business of appointing people who lack the qualifications for the job. That is a potential risk. A theoretical one right now, but still a potential risk.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
If they don't get re-appointed to their $200k job, they can instantly find another making millions.
Click to expand...
They are a lot about legacy, prestige post assignment (if they kept good status with politics, Yellen is not secreaty of treasury for the Biden whitehouse), books, but mostly legacy and not stepping down by themselve of the role could be a blow.

Would Powell does not go with the inflation is just transitionary storyline of the Whitehouse, goes directly against them by rising interest rate right away... maybe he does not have Yellen post chair opportunities.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Congress realized this was a risk when they enacted the Federal Reserve Act which is why they made the fed independent of the Executive branch, because they feared the temptation to improperly use the Fed would be too great (and they were probably right).

...the risks of NOT having the Fed far outweigh the risks of having it....
Click to expand...
015_bender-laugh.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top