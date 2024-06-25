The United States Federal Reserve hacked: 33TB of data stolen by ransomware group

erek
This is pretty bad?
“So, the Federal Reserve has a negotiator that is working with LockBit, and offered them just $50,000 for the stolen 33TB of crucial information from the Federal Reserve? Well, it didn't go well and the hackers called them out -- big time -- and with the clock ticking, this could quickly become a major story that every American (and every person on this planet) will hear about.
The Federal Reserve is not a part of the federal government but a private organization... this hack is going to put a lot of eyes on that fact, and I'll end the story there. LockBit... I must say, you've got some big ones, eh! This is all happening on the day Australian hacker Julian Assange is released from maximum prison after 1901 days in 23-hour-per-day isolation.”
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/9899...stolen-by-ransomware-group-lockbit/index.html
