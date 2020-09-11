The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Confirms a Pattern of Age Discrimination at IBM

erek
"One of those who may benefit is Ed Miyoshi, who was laid off in December 2016, when he was at 57 and had worked at IBM’s Hopewell Junction, New York, facility for 35 years. He was subsequently brought back as a lower-paid contractor. In response to ProPublica’s 2018 reporting, IBM asserted that cases like Miyoshi’s were one-offs and didn’t represent a company practice.
But the EEOC said that it found evidence of a pattern of older workers who were ousted and “told that their skills were out of date, only to be brought back as contract workers at a lower rate of pay with fewer benefits.
“EEOC received corroborating testimony from dozens of witnesses nationwide supporting a discriminatory animus based on age,” the agency said.
“I can’t say as it comes as a huge shock to me,” Miyoshi said when told of the EEOC findings. He said he worked as an IBM contractor from January 2017 until May of last year, when he was dropped. After a jobless stint, he’s now a census taker and has been certified to trace COVID-19 cases.
“I’m glad somebody’s finally taking a close look” at IBM, he said."
https://www.propublica.org/article/...a-pattern-of-age-discrimination-at-ibm#996449
