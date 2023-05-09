The Truth About AMD's CPU Failures: X-Ray, Tunneling Electron Microscope, FIB / focused ion beam repair

Pretty hardcore



"This is our Failure Analysis report of the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D CPUs that exploded on our test benches -- some as a result of over-current, some as a result of degradation leading to failure. We worked with an external Failure Analysis Lab to evaluate the result of AMD 7800X3D CPUs getting too much voltage (VSOC especially) and likely too much current, especially in scenarios where ASUS OCP fails to do anything useful. This complements our prior Root Cause Analysis we performed in part 1, linked below, and uses a scanning electron microscope, C-mode scanning acoustic microscopy, and more to investigate a burned CPU that came out of an ASUS board."



