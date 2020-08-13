The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 demo is everything I wanted it to be

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,911
" The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 demo launches on August 14, a few weeks before the full game launches on September 4. You’ll only get access to the demo through a digital pre-order, and on PC that means you’ll be going through the Epic Games Store. The demo will feature a modernised take on the Warehouse, the very first stage from the original game. "
"But the demo as it exists is an exercise in restraint and showmanship. It’s the sort of statement you release when you know that you’ve done enough crucial things well, and that a small taste will be enough to get people excited. It’s a minimum working version that’s hopefully indicative of the final game.
If you loved the first two Tony Hawk games, this demo will get you even more excited to see how the rest of the levels look and play when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is released on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Sept. 4."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/8/12/21363724/tony-hawk-remaster-demo-impressions-1-2-ps4-xbox-one-pc
