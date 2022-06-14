The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

pendragon1 said: is this the same setup and the evil dead and all the other "killer in the woods" games? cant watch those at the school im at(k-3).... Click to expand...

Basically. One person plays as Leatherface while others play the victims. What stands out about this one is the attention to detail in recreating the setting and aesthetic from the original movie. They nail the lore in The Evil Dead Game, but concessions were made to be "gamified." It will be interesting to see if the approach to this game works out to be a good game.