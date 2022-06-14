The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

New asymmetric multiplayer game coming day 1 to PC Game Pass. Also coming to Steam.







 
is this the same setup as the evil dead and all the other "killer in the woods" games? cant watch those at the school im at(k-3)....
Basically. One person plays as Leatherface while others play the victims. What stands out about this one is the attention to detail in recreating the setting and aesthetic from the original movie. They nail the lore in The Evil Dead Game, but concessions were made to be "gamified." It will be interesting to see if the approach to this game works out to be a good game.
 
I liked Friday the 13th until it went downhill logged around 400 hours. Gun Media is trash, but I'll probably play this game if it looks remotely as good as Friday the 13th was before its decline. If they put Jessica Biel in it, I'd preorder.
 
