CommanderFrank
Cat Can't Scratch It
- Joined
- May 9, 2000
- Messages
- 75,399
After numerous delays and holds, Felix Baumgartner was finally able to take his Red Bull sponsored pressurized capsule up to an altitude of 24 miles above the Earth. After exiting the capsule, ‘Fearless Felix’ set a number of records on his descent, which had stood for over 50 years. Upon official verification, he will become the first man to break the sound barrier without the benefit of an aircraft.
Baumgartner has almost certainly also set a world record for speed, as well as height. During the jump his team measured his top speed at nearly 730 mph, well above the speed of sound and the previous record.