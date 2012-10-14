  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The Tech Behind Felix Baumgartners Stratospheric Skydive

CommanderFrank

CommanderFrank

Cat Can't Scratch It
Joined
May 9, 2000
Messages
75,399
After numerous delays and holds, Felix Baumgartner was finally able to take his Red Bull sponsored pressurized capsule up to an altitude of 24 miles above the Earth. After exiting the capsule, &#8216;Fearless Felix&#8217; set a number of records on his descent, which had stood for over 50 years. Upon official verification, he will become the first man to break the sound barrier without the benefit of an aircraft.

Baumgartner has almost certainly also set a world record for speed, as well as height. During the jump his team measured his top speed at nearly 730 mph, well above the speed of sound and the previous record.
It was fucking amazing! Man would I love to do some shit like this...guess it's time to start saving up! Fuck preserving helium!
 
So they pack away all the rockets, retire and pack away the shuttles, now men are diving from balloons just like in the 60's. Hooray, we are going backwards.
 
It was pretty amazing to watch history being made. It's a shame that we now have to hitch a ride to the ISS with the Russians for $50,000,000 a seat.
 
MajorDomo said:
Upon official verification, he will become the first man to break the sound barrier without the benefit of an aircraft.
As far as I know, that feat actually goes to Andy Green in the ThrustSSC when he broke the land speed record in 1997 at 763 Mph.

The impressive part with Felix's jump is at 833.9 MPH, he is even faster than the land speed record! :eek:
 
siliconnerd said:
As far as I know, that feat actually goes to Andy Green in the ThrustSSC when he broke the land speed record in 1997 at 763 Mph.

The impressive part with Felix's jump is at 833.9 MPH, he is even faster than the land speed record! :eek:
Well technically Baumgartner's achievement is breaking the speed of sound without any mechanical propulsion...basically using nothing to aid him except for gravity :p

funkydmunky said:
So they pack away all the rockets, retire and pack away the shuttles, now men are diving from balloons just like in the 60's. Hooray, we are going backwards.
NASA progression: going from the moon, low-earth orbit, to their signature spacecraft being grounded.
 
funkydmunky said:
So they pack away all the rockets, retire and pack away the shuttles, now men are diving from balloons just like in the 60's. Hooray, we are going backwards.
Agreed.

Funny how we have trillions of dollars to piss away so some rich asshole cocksucker industrialist nut case retards can kill brown people (cause some invisible sky person said so) but pfft money for NASA, science, PBS...na that costs too fucking much and we need to balance the budget!

Support our troops...well, while they are useful anyways, then when they get shot up, fuck 'em, cause you know, can't spend that money either...but GOOOO 'merica!
 
Hmm... dont think Felix is the first man to break the sound barrier without an aircraft.
That honor goes to an American astronaut Joe Kittinger in 1960. He was the first man in space and FIRST man to break the sound barrier without an aircraft.

Funny how we forget history.
 
sharkie17 said:
Hmm... dont think Felix is the first man to break the sound barrier without an aircraft.
That honor goes to an American astronaut Joe Kittinger in 1960. He was the first man in space and FIRST man to break the sound barrier without an aircraft.

Funny how we forget history.
Ok, I'll admit you perked my interest in this, since I saw two different figures for Joe's jump, a fairly often quoted "714 mph" while a less common one was "614 mph". As it turns out, Joe himself gave the "614 mph" number, while the USAF seems to toss around the "...speeds up to 714 mph" figure in their awards and press releases.

Joe said this while giving an interview back in 1960 in the National Geographic:

"An hour and thirty-one minutes after launch, my pressure altimeter halts at 103,300 feet. At ground control the radar altimeters also have stopped-on readings of 102,800 feet, the figure that we later agree upon as the more reliable. It is 7 o'clock in the morning, and I have reached float altitude . Though my stabilization chute opens at 96,000 feet, I accelerate for 6,000 feet more before hitting a peak of 614 miles an hour, nine-tenths the speed of sound at my altitude."
Interestingly enough, the value of 614 mph (274m/s) matches fairly closely to the theoretical maximum terminal velocity at that altitude, while the often quoted 714 mph (319m/s) value does not. The related math and values here: http://hypertextbook.com/facts/JianHuang.shtml

Funny how history sometimes distorts the facts.
 
sharkie17 said:
Hmm... dont think Felix is the first man to break the sound barrier without an aircraft.
That honor goes to an American astronaut Joe Kittinger in 1960. He was the first man in space and FIRST man to break the sound barrier without an aircraft.

Funny how we forget history.
Joe Kittinger never broke the sound barrier. He used a drouge chute to make sure he didn't go into a spin on the way down which slowed him enough to miss Mach 1. Also you do realize Joe was part of helping with this mission, right?
 
Yeah, it's called GRAVITY. Big f'ing deal. :eek:

Charge $50 a ridfe and I'll bet 10,000 people sign up in the first hour. :rolleyes:

I'm ready to go now, get me up there coach, I weigh more, so maybe I'll go faster. :cool:
 
funkydmunky said:
So they pack away all the rockets, retire and pack away the shuttles, now men are diving from balloons just like in the 60's. Hooray, we are going backwards.
Are you suggesting we send him up in a rocket and jump only to be incinerated by the rocket blast as he dives past it? :rolleyes:

It's called "using the right tool for the job".
 
Azhar said:
Are you suggesting we send him up in a rocket and jump only to be incinerated by the rocket blast as he dives past it? :rolleyes:

It's called "using the right tool for the job".
I think you missed the point. :)

I see what he is getting at, and in a lot of way I agree with him, we are going backwards, BUT...(and this is something I should have put on my last post), I think companies like SpaceX may reverse that trend.

I have a LOT of faith on those fellas at SpaceX - they damn well may make "space" accessible to some of us peons in the decades ahead. I would love to see my home planet from orbit just ONE time...
 
STrooperTK421 said:
I think you missed the point. :)

I see what he is getting at, and in a lot of way I agree with him, we are going backwards, BUT...(and this is something I should have put on my last post), I think companies like SpaceX may reverse that trend.

I have a LOT of faith on those fellas at SpaceX - they damn well may make "space" accessible to some of us peons in the decades ahead. I would love to see my home planet from orbit just ONE time...
dont forget Virgin and Scaled Composites
Space Ship 3 will be used for point to point travel think New York to Tokyo in under an hour
 
still waiting for a plane that can go to space and back for normal travel usages to cut the travel time.
 
that space jump was one of the most incredible things I've ever seen...RIP...he jumped from space only to die in an accident on Earth...

Skydiver Felix Baumgartner, known for record-breaking jump from stratosphere, dies in paragliding crash

Renowned daredevil Felix Baumgartner, famous for his record-smashing stunts — including a 24-mile skydive from the edge of space in 2012 — has died in a paragliding accident in Italy...

https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/17/sport/felix-baumgartner-dies-in-paragliding-crash-spt
 
