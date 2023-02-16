The Supreme Court could be about to decide the legal fate of AI search

An induced interpretation: "This passage discusses the legal implications for AI-powered search engines and chatbots with respect to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides protection for online platforms against liability for user-generated content. The author notes that search engines with familiar interfaces, such as Google or Bing, can rely on Section 230 protection by arguing that they are simply linking to inaccurate information posted by other sources.



However, the situation for AI-powered search interfaces is more complicated because it is unclear whether they are producing their own speech or repeating someone else's unlawful speech. This issue will likely depend on future court cases and potentially on the outcome of the Gonzalez case.



The passage also notes that web services can claim Section 230 protection even if they lightly edit user-generated content, such as correcting grammar, and that an AI tool that simply tweaks some words might not be responsible for what it says.



Overall, the biggest legal questions for AI-generated content currently revolve around copyright infringement, which falls outside of Section 230's protections."