The Super Nintendo can do Ray Tracing too...with a little help.

The age old rallying cry that "Sega Genesis does what Ninten-don't" might finally be coming to an end.If you've ever wondered exactly how far a Super Nintendo could be pushed, today's surprise reveal of a brand-new SNES cartridge hack, as made by a single engineer, is for you. Behold: the SuperRT chip, a proof of concept of how the "SuperFX" idea of the '90s might have worked with unlimited budgets.Expansion chips could be found in SNES games like Killer Instinct & Starfox, which reflected their price at launch.