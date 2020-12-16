The Super Nintendo can do Ray Tracing too...with a little help.

The age old rallying cry that "Sega Genesis does what Ninten-don't" might finally be coming to an end.


If you've ever wondered exactly how far a Super Nintendo could be pushed, today's surprise reveal of a brand-new SNES cartridge hack, as made by a single engineer, is for you. Behold: the SuperRT chip, a proof of concept of how the "SuperFX" idea of the '90s might have worked with unlimited budgets.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...n-unmodified-snes-revved-up-with-ray-tracing/


Expansion chips could be found in SNES games like Killer Instinct & Starfox, which reflected their price at launch.
 
I'm more impressed with what this guy has done on the SNES using RT than anything we've seen on modern PC or console.
 
Can you imagine what this would have been like in the 90's had it actually been developed? It would have been otherworldly. They were already halfway there with the Expansion chips.
 
Aireoth

It would have taken graphic development in another direction, maybe we would have swapped PhysX with it and only just now developing physics tech.
 
WorldExclusive

Krenum said:
Can you imagine what this would have been like in the 90's had it actually been developed? It would have been otherworldly. They were already halfway there with the Expansion chips.
John Carmack would have bowed to that persons feet.
 
