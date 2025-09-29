  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

The Subscription Economy in America is Collapsing...

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
41,507
...at least according to Vice and their source Self Financial. Though World Finance Magazine out of the UK is also reporting on it, so it may be a global phenomenon.

"The “subscribe to everything” era is unraveling. After years of stacking streaming platforms, delivery perks, and digital add-ons, Americans are pulling back hard. A new survey from Self Financial shows the average household cut its paid subscriptions from 4.1 in 2024 to just 2.8 this year. That’s a drop of nearly a third in twelve months."

netflix_envelopes.jpeg


The article focuses on video streaming and food delivery services. Apparently Apple TV+ is seeing the most rapid decline, with as many as 42% of subscribers saying they plan on canceling. Starz is second at 40.8%, and Paramount+ at 29.6%

On the food side, the likes of Caviar, Grubhub and Postmates are also in trouble, with more than half of subscribers reporting they hadn't used the services in the last month, and probably should cancel.

Most of those who either have or plan on canceling cite either increased subscription fees, increased costs of living, or crackdowns on password sharing as the main reason for their desire to cancel.

We have long talked about a bump in these subscription services resulting from people being at home during the pandemic. I hadn't been paying attention, but I thought that bump was over ages ago, but maybe this is the end of the prolonged tail of that bump?

Or maybe it is something different all together? I have long read that at least in the video streaming industry analysts have long expected some serious consolidation, which is why seemingly everyone wanted in on streaming, to get their foot in the door before it happens, so they have a shot of being one of the few that remain when it is all said and done.


I guess I'm a little bit unusual. I canceled my Netflix, the only video streaming service I ever had back in 2010. I have never had a food delivery subscription. I've never even used a food delivery service. While I have at least heard of Grubhub, I had never heard of Caviar or Postmates before.
 
I didn't even know they did subscription services for fast food delivery. I've heard of it for groceries.

It surprises me how many people pay for fast food delivery, especially the people that struggle to pay rent and bills. Paying $40 for poorly made fast food that arrives cold and 40 minutes after it's been made. No thanks, I'll make something at home way better for under $5.
 
My wife has a DoorDash subscription. It's only like $5 a month and It can pretty much offset the cost of delivery from a lot of places. At least minus tipping. Around here, there are a fair number of restaurants that hover in that fast casual range. They're a step above fast food, but they aren't necessarily the kind of place you'd want to drive to and have a meal. Meal delivery services are great for those, and they tend to show up quick, too.

As far as cancelling services, I think some of it is that the cream his risen to the top. I know the ones worth paying for vs. not these days. You don't really have a lot of home run attempts coming from services trying to make a name anymore. People are probably asking themselves "when is the last time I watched anything on Paramount+?" or "Do I really need Nintendo's online service for 1 game?"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top