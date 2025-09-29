The Subscription Economy in America is Collapsing...

My wife has a DoorDash subscription. It's only like $5 a month and It can pretty much offset the cost of delivery from a lot of places. At least minus tipping. Around here, there are a fair number of restaurants that hover in that fast casual range. They're a step above fast food, but they aren't necessarily the kind of place you'd want to drive to and have a meal. Meal delivery services are great for those, and they tend to show up quick, too.



As far as cancelling services, I think some of it is that the cream his risen to the top. I know the ones worth paying for vs. not these days. You don't really have a lot of home run attempts coming from services trying to make a name anymore. People are probably asking themselves "when is the last time I watched anything on Paramount+?" or "Do I really need Nintendo's online service for 1 game?"