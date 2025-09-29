The Subscription Economy in America is Collapsing...

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 41,507
...at least according to Vice and their source Self Financial. Though World Finance Magazine out of the UK is also reporting on it, so it may be a global phenomenon.
"The “subscribe to everything” era is unraveling. After years of stacking streaming platforms, delivery perks, and digital add-ons, Americans are pulling back hard. A new survey from Self Financial shows the average household cut its paid subscriptions from 4.1 in 2024 to just 2.8 this year. That’s a drop of nearly a third in twelve months."
The article focuses on video streaming and food delivery services. Apparently Apple TV+ is seeing the most rapid decline, with as many as 42% of subscribers saying they plan on canceling. Starz is second at 40.8%, and Paramount+ at 29.6%
On the food side, the likes of Caviar, Grubhub and Postmates are also in trouble, with more than half of subscribers reporting they hadn't used the services in the last month, and probably should cancel.
Most of those who either have or plan on canceling cite either increased subscription fees, increased costs of living, or crackdowns on password sharing as the main reason for their desire to cancel.
We have long talked about a bump in these subscription services resulting from people being at home during the pandemic. I hadn't been paying attention, but I thought that bump was over ages ago, but maybe this is the end of the prolonged tail of that bump?
Or maybe it is something different all together? I have long read that at least in the video streaming industry analysts have long expected some serious consolidation, which is why seemingly everyone wanted in on streaming, to get their foot in the door before it happens, so they have a shot of being one of the few that remain when it is all said and done.
I guess I'm a little bit unusual. I canceled my Netflix, the only video streaming service I ever had back in 2010. I have never had a food delivery subscription. I've never even used a food delivery service. While I have at least heard of Grubhub, I had never heard of Caviar or Postmates before.
"The “subscribe to everything” era is unraveling. After years of stacking streaming platforms, delivery perks, and digital add-ons, Americans are pulling back hard. A new survey from Self Financial shows the average household cut its paid subscriptions from 4.1 in 2024 to just 2.8 this year. That’s a drop of nearly a third in twelve months."
The article focuses on video streaming and food delivery services. Apparently Apple TV+ is seeing the most rapid decline, with as many as 42% of subscribers saying they plan on canceling. Starz is second at 40.8%, and Paramount+ at 29.6%
On the food side, the likes of Caviar, Grubhub and Postmates are also in trouble, with more than half of subscribers reporting they hadn't used the services in the last month, and probably should cancel.
Most of those who either have or plan on canceling cite either increased subscription fees, increased costs of living, or crackdowns on password sharing as the main reason for their desire to cancel.
We have long talked about a bump in these subscription services resulting from people being at home during the pandemic. I hadn't been paying attention, but I thought that bump was over ages ago, but maybe this is the end of the prolonged tail of that bump?
Or maybe it is something different all together? I have long read that at least in the video streaming industry analysts have long expected some serious consolidation, which is why seemingly everyone wanted in on streaming, to get their foot in the door before it happens, so they have a shot of being one of the few that remain when it is all said and done.
I guess I'm a little bit unusual. I canceled my Netflix, the only video streaming service I ever had back in 2010. I have never had a food delivery subscription. I've never even used a food delivery service. While I have at least heard of Grubhub, I had never heard of Caviar or Postmates before.