The strangest hanging problem. Motherboard? Ram? Power?

Problem:
The system hangs while booting to any device USB/NVME at random times, spinning windows dots, after you get into WinPE and start doing something... However, if you boot from the NVME drive and make it to full-blown windows, the system is rock solid. No crashes, doing anything rock entirely solid in any benchmark or game.
System
5900x
Asrock Extreme 4
32gb Corsair dominator 3600 MHZ ram
HP 590x NVME 2tb drive
Zotac 3080
EVGA 1000 GT psu (also TT 850w silent used and tested)
Troubleshooting:
Reseat everything
Remove the board from the case
Change power supplies (started happening when I got an EVGA powersupply!? I already threw out my old one, but it's a coincidence. The old power supply would randomly cut power and restart the machine if gaming and taxing the machine very hard with CPU and VGA.
I moved ram slots, removed one stick of ram, and changed ram altogether.
Moved PCIE slots
Changed NVME drive
Removed NVME and booted from USB
Reseated CPU, reseated heatsink
No idea why and when It works, but it seems to work if it works off a cold boot and not a restart.
The MB is out of warranty less than a month, and Asrock won't RMA, so I'm stuck with it. I don't know if I missed anything, and I ordered a new board.
