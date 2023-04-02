The strangest hanging problem. Motherboard? Ram? Power?

Problem:



The system hangs while booting to any device USB/NVME at random times, spinning windows dots, after you get into WinPE and start doing something... However, if you boot from the NVME drive and make it to full-blown windows, the system is rock solid. No crashes, doing anything rock entirely solid in any benchmark or game.



System

5900x

Asrock Extreme 4

32gb Corsair dominator 3600 MHZ ram

HP 590x NVME 2tb drive

Zotac 3080

EVGA 1000 GT psu (also TT 850w silent used and tested)



Troubleshooting:



Reseat everything

Remove the board from the case

Change power supplies (started happening when I got an EVGA powersupply!? I already threw out my old one, but it's a coincidence. The old power supply would randomly cut power and restart the machine if gaming and taxing the machine very hard with CPU and VGA.

I moved ram slots, removed one stick of ram, and changed ram altogether.

Moved PCIE slots

Changed NVME drive

Removed NVME and booted from USB

Reseated CPU, reseated heatsink



No idea why and when It works, but it seems to work if it works off a cold boot and not a restart.



The MB is out of warranty less than a month, and Asrock won't RMA, so I'm stuck with it. I don't know if I missed anything, and I ordered a new board.