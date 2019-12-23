The Stoned Shaman Review

He's stoned! The Real First SLI Gaming Setup - 3dfx Voodoo 1 SLI "The results are very interesting! From a sober perspective, at least one Voodoo3 is required to play at 800x600 to be able to. I would even like to go so far as to say that a Geforce256SDR or a regular Geforce2MX is no better Can deliver results. It should certainly take a lot of speedy cards with DDR memory or a kyro to achieve a significantly better frame rate, but this one In 1998 the generation of accelerators was still far into the future ... not to mention anti-aliasing." Review here: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=de&tl=en&u=https://www.voodooalert.de/board/forum/index.php?thread/24336-stoned-shaman-20mb-voodoo-graphics-sli-review/&pageNo=1