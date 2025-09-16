  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The Steam Frame thread - Facts, speculation, theories, etc.

A

atarumoroboshi18

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2013
Messages
404
So the big speculation coming from Valve has been the trademarking of the name 'Steam Frame'. There's mountains of theories, speculation, data mining, and endless possibilities. It could be a singular jack of all trades device that does both flat screen gaming and VR or a few devices in a bundle. There's been postings of the Valve Deckard HMD/VR Headset, the Valve Roy VR controllers, and even the 'overlays' in SteamVR are being changed to 'frames' to coincide with the name. This thread is dedicated to anything and everything related to this new device/ecosystem and anything that comes from it.
 
