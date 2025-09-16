The Steam Frame thread - Facts, speculation, theories, etc.

atarumoroboshi18
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2013
- Messages
- 404
So the big speculation coming from Valve has been the trademarking of the name 'Steam Frame'. There's mountains of theories, speculation, data mining, and endless possibilities. It could be a singular jack of all trades device that does both flat screen gaming and VR or a few devices in a bundle. There's been postings of the Valve Deckard HMD/VR Headset, the Valve Roy VR controllers, and even the 'overlays' in SteamVR are being changed to 'frames' to coincide with the name. This thread is dedicated to anything and everything related to this new device/ecosystem and anything that comes from it.