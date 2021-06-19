The state of VR technology

The Virtual Reality Technology is crossing a time very strange for us hardcore gamers. VR is grown like adoption thanks a Quest 2, that It's a amazing device for quality/price. Meanwhile the VR technology seems stopped. Ok, so We have streaming solution like Air Link/Virtual Desktop, rather than device standalone at 299 dollars. I think that if on the one hand it is a good thing the price and standalone market, on the other hand, the technology is stopped. PCVR seems stopped, Index wasn't a breakthrough, G2 also. I'm afraid that many manufacturers will wants developed standalone device, They could limit their plans for PCVR. In this moment I don't see close technology like Half Dome prototype, that include Eye Tracking, Foveated Rendering and Variofocal lenses. I could say that We're into a era PS2 for VR. I say "Thank u" Zuck for that you're doing with the VR, but the decision of abbandoned PCVR, It could be catastrophic for us entushiast VR. The power of the SoC don't compete with the GPU/CPU at the moment, obviously. This scenario could downgrade the VR in the mainstream?What do you think?