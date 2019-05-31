The state of VR - Lost it's steam?

N4CR said: What resolution do you mean? Because it theoretically should need quite a large resolution to avoid that effect. Much like projectors. Other reason is there are headsets out there that you can't even drive full speed and at high bitrate due to link limitations.

I am keen to try new ones though, when back home in a month I'll check them out at my local PC shop and also hopefully put an order in for some Zen2 goodness.



I am the sort of user that does notice visual issues quickly... entertainment background, seen it all before and screens/colours/etc are obvious to me when wrong. Click to expand...

For some of the new headsets It's not just an increase in resolution. They are using LCD displays with RGB pixel structure which means they have a lot more subpixels than the OLED displays of the Vive and Rift. This means much reduced SDE. The HP Reverb is 2160x260 and can run comfortably on a GTX 1070. As for your Link Limitations, you are forgetting about Virtual link which is supported by all the major players in VR and is already on Nvidia's Turing GPUs. The new Valve Index is supposed to have amazing clarity.But, your opinion and my opinion doesn't really matter to this thread. VR is growing, that's a fact. The OP posted as if there was a pattern emerging of VR starting strong then stagnating before dying out again, that's not the case at all. You might not want to get into VR because of reasons, and that's fine BTW, but other people do and it seems more and more people are buying. VR growth is so good that Nvidia has put a special connector just for VR on their cards(the Virtual link I mentioned earlier) The Oculus Quest seems like it's going to be a massive hit. Despite lower quality graphics people are raving about it about on the various forums. It's going to really increase the presence of VR in the mainstream market.