**The state of GPU's and their purchasability** This is a rant post, anyone else agree with me AFTER you read this?

newls1

newls1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 8, 2003
Messages
4,332
Let me start off by saying im a 38 y/o computer enthusiast who has been in the PC community since 1994 after building my 1st 486 computer, and am just so fed up with how and where this nich community is going.

This a a rant post, if you dont like rant posts, please exit now. What im about to type up is of course my own opinion that i have formed since the release of the era of the 980Ti.

Buying/obtaining/getting your hands on a gpu now that is bleeding edge, or near that placement is damn near impossible. CPU's are now in this category unfortunately. Being able to get our mitts on a fresh hot 2080Ti back 2 1/2 years ago took MONTHS, getting your hands on a 1080Ti 4 years ago took MONTHS, getting your hands on a 3090... well you can forget about this for MONTHS. When AMD dropped the 3900X and 3950X cpus, or when Intel came out with the 9900k/10900K all the above was unobtainable for such long periods of time that it has to be done on purpose by the manufactures. WHY? if you have a potential buyer for a 1600$ GPU or a 800$ CPU, make it obtainable... least you can do for "your" consumer. Im so damn tired of checking newegg, evga, microcenter, etc... everyday for stock. I give up, im completely done... customer lost. The youtube reviewers are gifted any and all gpu's to "pour out performance numbers" and sell the product, then us consumers go into the market to make our very large purchases only to find NOTHING to purchase... God for bid our favorite youtubers want to do an SLi performance vid for a 3090 all they have to do is make a phone call and magically a gpu appears in their hands. If these youtubers are for "US" and show honest results (which most do) and look out for our better 1/2 so we dont buy an expensive POS.... then reviewers should start DECLINING review samples cause what good is it doing....??? THE CARDS AND CPUS CANT BE PURCHASED ANYWHERE. If all our fav reviewers declined samples stating to refuse to test "said" product cause market purchasability is NON EXISTANT... maybe manufactures will produce more and make sure stock is around to actually purchase "said" product. Im so damn aggravated in this niche community cause it seems no one with actual "pulling power" steps up to these big rich corp businesses and refuses a damn thing.... I understand our fav youtubers make a living producing content and showing what top of the line stuff can do, so they wont refuse an opportunity to make money and put food on their tables for their families, and that is why I say to myself all the time, youtube should not be a paid venture... cause no matter how much our reviewers are honest with us, their still only in it for padding their wallets and gaining hardware that is unobtainable.

I know i left out many many many more examples and I know some wont agree with me on this rant (which is crazy if you dont) and thats okay, we"re all entitled to our own opinions of course. Just pissed that nothing is obtainable now for highend hardware and if it is, its GROSSLY OVERPRICED and nothing is ever done about this. Cant blame yet another thing on this damn COVID excuse... so tired of hearing that BS. As a Firefighter/EMT/ and sergant My job is nothing but dealing in the mist of covid BS, and tired of hearing all the excuses that everyone blames their issues on.

Okay, end rant/
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,930
As a reviewer, I've railed on manufacturers for paper launch shenanigans many times over the years. I've actually had pretty good luck getting cards on launch day up until now. I can believe that the demand for the 3080 and 3090 are higher than they were in the 20 series, but I had an easier time getting a GPU back then at the height of the mining craze than I do getting a 30 series card today.
 
S

Stryker7314

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2011
Messages
511
Agree that it's a mess and a complete turn-off to the point that I lost the upgrade bug for now and not seriously looking to upgrade. Agree that they could do something about the bots and scalpers taking up the stock, but don't, with the exception of EVGA. Shame on all others for not providing a solution to their potential customers.

Overall left a bad taste for sure and over it for now.
 
harmattan

harmattan

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2008
Messages
4,560
I get you. I'm one of the lucky few relatively and was able to get a 3080 at MSRP. That said, this was the most empty, least joyful major hardware release I can remember (when by all indications I should be ecstatic). Having deep experience in tech marketing and pricing, seeing how nV and AIBs are turning the screws every insidious way they can on loyal consumers has really soured my view of what should be a fun hobby.

On the bright side, in having used an old 780ti after id sold my 2080 (in prep for the 3080), I've refocused my interests at this point to enjoying games for games, not worrying about having the highest IQ and FPS. There are some real gems out there I missed over the past years I'm now having fun with. I honestly think my next card may be *gasp* midrange.
 
newls1

newls1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 8, 2003
Messages
4,332
Dan D, i know you are a reviewer and have read all your reviews and Brents for jesus.... maybe 10 years or more now. The good ol days of hardOCP.... This industry either needs to meet demand, or not release anything till shit is obtainable... If i remember correctly, several days ago some cold douche bag was trying to sell a 3080/3090 (cant remember which) here in the F/S section for like a 1000$ over msrp... Douches like that should be banned from site and balls cut off. Its like going to hospital, and finding out your health insurance that we pay OOOODLES for every month declines you cause of some reason that you cant control... just pisses me off
 
Last edited:
K

Kardonxt

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 13, 2009
Messages
3,232
Times are changing. Fabs are expensive and slammed. Former 3rd world countries are buying up consumer electronics at an unprecedented rate. Add to the mix the new fascination with "smart" everything, soon you probably won't be able to buy a pencil without 7nm tech inside of it.

I'm sure Intel \ AMD \ Nvidia would all love to move more product.

As for reviews,. If we're honest with ourselves 100 more cards on the market won't help anything. Boycotting new tech won't be any more effective than boycotting EA for releasing trash games too fast or Epic for paying off companies for exclusives. Not enough people care.

Paper launches aren't anything new and are only made worse by gaming being more popular than ever.
 
A

Aireoth

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
4,221
I'll say what I have said before, this is different. Every prior launch I have been able to buy one on launch day (or darn near to) with a bit of F5'ing and constant checking. This time nothing, nada, no hope (I don't really need one, not desperate but as a PC enthusiast who have more fun building systems I would happily pick one up to put a new pc together).

My local PC retailer had 2, just 2, cards come in of the 3090, and 4 of the 3080, out of several hundred pre-orders. They have unofficially declared this a paper launch. Many other retailers are reporting similar numbers.

Take it for what you will.
 
newls1

newls1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 8, 2003
Messages
4,332
Kardonxt said:
Times are changing. Fabs are expensive and slammed. Former 3rd world countries are buying up consumer electronics at an unprecedented rate. Add to the mix the new fascination with "smart" everything, soon you probably won't be able to buy a pencil without 7nm tech inside of it.

I'm sure Intel \ AMD \ Nvidia would all love to move more product.

As for reviews,. If we're honest with ourselves 100 more cards on the market won't help anything. Boycotting new tech won't be any more effective than boycotting EA for releasing trash games too fast or Epic for paying off companies for exclusives. Not enough people care.

Paper launches aren't anything new and are only made worse by gaming being more popular than ever.
Click to expand...
you are 100000% correct... Cant argue anything you said, and its sad really.... Thanks for the reply tho
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
2,155
The solution is to convince yourself the launch dates are 6 months later than the "real" launch date.

You'll be able to look at thorough reviews before you buy, all the launch bugs will be sorted out by the beta testers, you'll know which model is the best purchase for you, and you'll actually be able to buy it.
 
E

Epos7

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
480
I don't think manufacturers are artificially limiting supply because they'd be losing money by doing so. It sounds like part of the issue this time around is they only manufactured cards for a few weeks before launch, maybe to try and beat AMD to market?

I do agree it's a shitty situation and I've also lost interest in upgrading my GPU. I'll probably wait until after Christmas at this point. Part of me wishes Nvidia and AMD would build up more stock before launch, but I'm not sure that would completely solve the problem.
 
S

scrappymouse

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 18, 2016
Messages
132
This is done on purpose imho to drive up demands, kids(especially younger) have a large FOMO so they will continue to try and get these, even if they don't need them, or have any clue what to do with them, simply for the reason that they seem unattainable. I don't believe this has anything to do with gaming being more popular. These are either very entrepreneurial young kids look to resell them for a profit(one of my coworkers kids, purchased a bot with a friend to do this for the supreme store) does it piss off other consumers, absolutely. Do I fault the kids for learning how supply and demand works? nope, or they are adults doing the same thing, can't fault them either, it is annoying for us...yep.

I've even had one of my nephews buy one of these(very lucky), and then asked if he could put it in his computer somehow....an older one that wouldn't really work without buying/upgrading various other components to the point were it would be cheaper to build a new computer...now he's looking at how to do that, point is he bought knowing nothing about it, and just heard it would make games play better, that's it.

There is a solution IMHO though, perhaps one even here on HardForum, perhaps one of the members, or even HardForum itself could get a purchasing bot and sale them on the forum, or in a dropstyle type store to members with only a slight markup to cover cost of bot and other incurred cost....is it MSRP prices? No....but it wouldn't be outrageous scalper prices either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top