The state of GPU's and their purchasability** This is a rant post, anyone else agree with me AFTER you read this?

Let me start off by saying im a 38 y/o computer enthusiast who has been in the PC community since 1994 after building my 1st 486 computer, and am just so fed up with how and where this nich community is going.



This a a rant post, if you dont like rant posts, please exit now. What im about to type up is of course my own opinion that i have formed since the release of the era of the 980Ti.



Buying/obtaining/getting your hands on a gpu now that is bleeding edge, or near that placement is damn near impossible. CPU's are now in this category unfortunately. Being able to get our mitts on a fresh hot 2080Ti back 2 1/2 years ago took MONTHS, getting your hands on a 1080Ti 4 years ago took MONTHS, getting your hands on a 3090... well you can forget about this for MONTHS. When AMD dropped the 3900X and 3950X cpus, or when Intel came out with the 9900k/10900K all the above was unobtainable for such long periods of time that it has to be done on purpose by the manufactures. WHY? if you have a potential buyer for a 1600$ GPU or a 800$ CPU, make it obtainable... least you can do for "your" consumer. Im so damn tired of checking newegg, evga, microcenter, etc... everyday for stock. I give up, im completely done... customer lost. The youtube reviewers are gifted any and all gpu's to "pour out performance numbers" and sell the product, then us consumers go into the market to make our very large purchases only to find NOTHING to purchase... God for bid our favorite youtubers want to do an SLi performance vid for a 3090 all they have to do is make a phone call and magically a gpu appears in their hands. If these youtubers are for "US" and show honest results (which most do) and look out for our better 1/2 so we dont buy an expensive POS.... then reviewers should start DECLINING review samples cause what good is it doing....??? THE CARDS AND CPUS CANT BE PURCHASED ANYWHERE. If all our fav reviewers declined samples stating to refuse to test "said" product cause market purchasability is NON EXISTANT... maybe manufactures will produce more and make sure stock is around to actually purchase "said" product. Im so damn aggravated in this niche community cause it seems no one with actual "pulling power" steps up to these big rich corp businesses and refuses a damn thing.... I understand our fav youtubers make a living producing content and showing what top of the line stuff can do, so they wont refuse an opportunity to make money and put food on their tables for their families, and that is why I say to myself all the time, youtube should not be a paid venture... cause no matter how much our reviewers are honest with us, their still only in it for padding their wallets and gaining hardware that is unobtainable.



I know i left out many many many more examples and I know some wont agree with me on this rant (which is crazy if you dont) and thats okay, we"re all entitled to our own opinions of course. Just pissed that nothing is obtainable now for highend hardware and if it is, its GROSSLY OVERPRICED and nothing is ever done about this. Cant blame yet another thing on this damn COVID excuse... so tired of hearing that BS. As a Firefighter/EMT/ and sergant My job is nothing but dealing in the mist of covid BS, and tired of hearing all the excuses that everyone blames their issues on.



Okay, end rant/