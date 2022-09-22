The Splinter Cell remake will update the game’s story ‘for a modern audience’

zamardii12
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2014
- Messages
- 3,329
This already sounds like another forthcoming disappointment from Ubisoft...
“Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience,” reads the scriptwriter job ad.
https://www.videogameschronicle.com...update-the-games-story-for-a-modern-audience/
“Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience,” reads the scriptwriter job ad.
https://www.videogameschronicle.com...update-the-games-story-for-a-modern-audience/