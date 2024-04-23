'The socket is becoming the motherboard' — how a Samsung-backed startup wants to change computing forever by integrating everything

"The company says NuLink PHY, “enables systems with higher performance (more memory) and lower TCO (no interposer),” with results that deliver up to 4x the bandwidth, 4x the power efficiency, up to 4x the SiP size and up to 10x the AI performance.


Eliyan’s Co-founder and chief executive officer Ramin Farjadrad recently talked to The Next Platform about how NuLink PHY can be used to “build better, cheaper, and more powerful compute engines than can be done with current packaging techniques based on silicon interposers.”

The article, titled “How To Build A Better ‘Blackwell’ GPU Than Nvidia Did”, explains how its technology could be used to significantly improve on Nvidia’s superchip design."

1713845850219.png

Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/the-s...aging-to-tackle-the-ai-beast-once-and-for-all
 
Well that’s cool they are trying to advance Organic Substrates, they tend to have a shorter shelf life though, at least in my experience so I’d be interested in knowing how they plan to tackle that or at all.

For all I know getting 2x the performance but knowing the product will hard fail in 8-10 years is fine with them.
 
Well that’s cool they are trying to advance Organic Substrates, they tend to have a shorter shelf life though, at least in my experience so I’d be interested in knowing how they plan to tackle that or at all.

For all I know getting 2x the performance but knowing the product will hard fail in 8-10 years is fine with them.
Would this be viable?

Integrated Circuit Device Repair Using FIB System: Tips, Tricks, and Strategies​

https://dl.asminternational.org/ist...grated-Circuit-Device-Repair-Using-FIB-System

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0167931792900867
 
Would this be viable?

Integrated Circuit Device Repair Using FIB System: Tips, Tricks, and Strategies​

https://dl.asminternational.org/ist...grated-Circuit-Device-Repair-Using-FIB-System

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0167931792900867
I don’t know but they are playing with polymer and organic plastics for their new substrate technology and not silicon and metal based ones. Not even sure how to repair it.

Like look what happens to silicon after 7-10 years it just crumbles, not much you can do to repair that.
 
