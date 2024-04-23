'The socket is becoming the motherboard' — how a Samsung-backed startup wants to change computing forever by integrating everything

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,470
"The company says NuLink PHY, “enables systems with higher performance (more memory) and lower TCO (no interposer),” with results that deliver up to 4x the bandwidth, 4x the power efficiency, up to 4x the SiP size and up to 10x the AI performance.
Eliyan’s Co-founder and chief executive officer Ramin Farjadrad recently talked to The Next Platform about how NuLink PHY can be used to “build better, cheaper, and more powerful compute engines than can be done with current packaging techniques based on silicon interposers.”
The article, titled “How To Build A Better ‘Blackwell’ GPU Than Nvidia Did”, explains how its technology could be used to significantly improve on Nvidia’s superchip design."
Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/the-s...aging-to-tackle-the-ai-beast-once-and-for-all
Eliyan’s Co-founder and chief executive officer Ramin Farjadrad recently talked to The Next Platform about how NuLink PHY can be used to “build better, cheaper, and more powerful compute engines than can be done with current packaging techniques based on silicon interposers.”
The article, titled “How To Build A Better ‘Blackwell’ GPU Than Nvidia Did”, explains how its technology could be used to significantly improve on Nvidia’s superchip design."
Source: https://www.techradar.com/pro/the-s...aging-to-tackle-the-ai-beast-once-and-for-all