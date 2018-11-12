The Slowing Growth of vRam in Games

So I decided to check how vram worked in Rage 2:Right off the bat, I could tell the standard Ax + By = C model for vram would not work in this game. However, I played with the numbers and quickly found that there was still a pattern. I noticed that the square root of the vram consumption for 4k was exactly twice that of the sqrt for 1080p.After a bit of struggling to get a solid formula, I came up with the following: (2*sqrt(m))/2 = sqrt(v). where m is megapixel and v is vram consumption. This formula is not only close to what TPU got, but it is EXACT, down to 3 significant figures for all 4 resolutions! The formula is not exactly linear, but to me, it makes alot more sense than the Ax + By = C model of every other game here as those games would all theoretically use 2, 4, or even 8 GB of vram with a 1 pixel screen. This game would basically use nothing.Still, this seems WAY to neat. Heck, there is not even a constant that is being used to get from megapixels to GBs. Either the game spits out a precalculated value based on the users resolution using the above formula or TPU is messing with the numbers. Either way, it is VERY UNLIKELY that these were real measured values.TPU Megapixel and Vram numbers below.1.44 = 2.892.07 = 2.923.69 = 3.228.29 = 5.59Check for yourself!